By Dency Milan

The outstanding Cuban outfielder had a perfect night, in the victory of his team 7-6, against the Algodoneros de Guasave, in a series played at the Tomateros stadium, as part of the Mexican Pacific League.

Tomateros’ lead off hit five singles in five at-bats, with two runs scored, two stolen bases, and was once caught trying to steal. Guibert lined up in center field, and he managed to be part of his team’s danger every inning he came to the batter’s box.

In this series, the one born in Santiago de Cuba, hit the pitching of the Algodoneros, to the point of raising his batting average to .324, at the beginning of the series he averaged an anemic .200. In the first game he connected from 5-2, with a walk, in the second from 3-1, a pushed, a scored, in addition to a walk, in this way to leave a fixed line in this particular series of: 13-8, with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks.

Photo: Tomateros de Culiacán official

But let’s focus on today’s match. The Tomateros took advantage in the same first inning, with a hairline, then added two more in the third and three in the sixth. At the end of the sixth they were winning 6-1, but those of Guasave came from below and with a cluster of five in the seventh they managed to tie the game.

That same seventh inning, in a controversial play at home plate, the Tomateros went ahead. After connecting a triple Sebastián Elizalde, and Jeff Kinley receives an intentional walk, with a ground ball to first and one out, Elizalde came to home plate, and in the first instance the referee gave the play for out, but faced with the challenge of the Play was declared safe, and the manager of the Algodoneros unleashed anger, because there were no challenges left. But there is a rule that after that, it is up to the referee to decide whether or not to review the play. Therefore it can be said that the referee decided the match.

With the game up in his last opportunity, Yoelkis would connect a single, he stole second base and in a very daring run he was caught trying to swindle the third pad, at that time his outstanding performance could cost his team. But the closer did his job in the ninth inning.

In the end Yoelkis Guibert He shouldn’t have run boldly to third base, because he could go from standout to villain in an instant.