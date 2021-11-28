11/28/2021 at 08:00 CET

With 36 years of age last September, Alexandr Ovechkin ended last season battered due to physical problems and with only 24 goals in a regular season reduced by Covid.

It was his worst figure in his 15 campaigns in the Washington Capitals, which he led to his only Stanley Cup in 2018. Not even the year of the ‘lock out’ that forced him to return for a few months to Dinamo Moscow had scored so few goals (32).

Those numbers spoiled the wine of the most spectacular run in the history of American professional sports. And is that Ovechkin continues to aspire to become the greatest filmmaker in history in the NHL regular season, a record held by the greatest player of all time without question.

Canadian Wayne Gretzky celebrated a total of 894 goals in the regular phase of the tournament, followed by the 801 of his compatriot Gordie Howe and by the mythical Czech Jaromir Jagr, who scored his ‘target’ 766 in 2017 with the Calgary Flames at the age of 45.

Your best start

However, the reality is that Ovechkin is completing the best first quarter of his life season with the ‘Caps’. With the hat-trick that he achieved at dawn on Saturday against the Florida Panthers (4-3), this faithful defender of Vladimir Putin has 18 goals and 18 assists (something unprecedented) to add +36 in the first 20 games of the course. In fact, he is second in both sections after the surprising German Leon Draisatl (20 goals and +40), of the Edmonton Oilers.

The reality is that a few weeks ago Ovechkin reached fourth place on this list of all-time top filmmakers after unseating Brett Hull (741) and is already 18 goals behind Jagr, which he could surpass at the dawn of 2022 if no setbacks arise.

Run away from the pressure

While it continues to break records and the North American media are increasingly echoing this battle, ‘Ovi’ is more focused than ever on the team And the best example of this is how he is adding to his lethal shot magical assists like the one he recently gave his compatriot Kuznetsov.

“My job is to help the team as much as I can and if I can’t score, I try to help my teammates. I’m not thinking about records, but about winning & rdquor ;, explained the Russian after scoring three goals for the Panthers … If it had not been for the aforementioned seasons reduced by Covid and for the ‘lock out’ he would be surely less than 100 goals from Gretzky.