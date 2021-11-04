Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 02:43

The world economy is plunged into a perfect storm in which risks are overlapping, including the pandemic, inflationary supply tensions and China. After successive waves, the delta variant continues unabated with a new upturn in cases in the world, which adds to the escalation of prices and the situation of the second largest economy on the planet. The reading of China’s GDP for the third quarter has confirmed the expected slowdown given the deterioration of the situation

We must not rule out a hardening of Chinese foreign policy, especially around Taiwan health, mobility restrictions, the dullness of domestic demand, imbalances in its real estate sector and the energy crisis. A combination of factors that has moderated the advance in production to 4.9% year-on-year (compared to 7.9% between April and June), below its pre-COVID trend and the target of 6%.

The slowdown in Asian power has been higher than estimated by the market consensus, mainly due to the impact of the real estate sector. In this sense, a lower demand for housing has been observed after the tightening of regulations with the aim of reducing the financial imbalances associated with the levels of debt of construction companies. These risks have become evident due to the situation of the promoter Evergrande. This circumstance has been coupled with the increase in restrictions for the development of investments by both local and private authorities. Consequently, in the third quarter the real estate sector (which represents 25% of GDP) suffered a decline of 1.6% year-on-year, compared to an advance of 7.1% between April and June. Construction contracted 1.8% year-on-year, the first fall since 1992.

China is also being weighed down by the energy crisis, initially stemming from the achievement of its CO2 emission reduction targets, which has been aggravated by the rising cost of coal and gas. These restrictions, together with the shortage of supply and the rise in the price of electricity, have partially or totally paralyzed companies in at least 20 provinces of the country, exacerbating bottlenecks in global value chains, whose normalization could be delayed until 2023.

The situation is penalizing the industrial activity of the Asian power, which has been one of its main drivers since the start of the pandemic, with an increase in September of 3.1% year-on-year, lower than the 5.3% of the previous month.

All this in an environment, as in Europe and the United States, in which the competitiveness of its industry in the short term is being affected by production prices, which increased by 10.7% in September, the highest record since the second quarter of 2008. The acceleration is explained by the lack of supplies and the rebound in transport costs, basic raw materials and energy that could add new pressures on global inflation.

As a consequence of all this, Chinese GDP could reduce its advance to 3% year-on-year, compared to the 4% estimated by the market consensus. An evolution that could place the rate below 8% per year for the year as a whole and around 5% in 2022, significantly lower than the 7.7% per year for the period 2011-2019.

This loss of momentum occurs in a context in which the growth strategy under the principle of common prosperity, launched by its president Xi Jinping to reduce social imbalances, and opens new unknowns. The tightening of regulation in key sectors not only conditions business objectives to those of the Government, but can also go in the opposite direction to the reforms necessary to guarantee a socio-economic and welfare model that converges with that of advanced economies. In this sense, the recently approved property tax did not correct the problems of the sector, will have a negative impact on investment and represents an additional source of public income at the end of the real estate cycle of the last 25 years.

In addition to internal decisions, there are international implications. The pandemic has represented a turning point in China’s image, which is reflected in the deterioration of its relations with other advanced economies and in the initiatives of companies and governments (France and Italy) to reduce dependence on the Asian power in favor from other countries and through reindustrialization plans. This reality, together with the moderation of the growth of Asian power and the geostrategic changes opened by Afghanistan, make We should not rule out a tightening of Chinese foreign policy, especially around Taiwan, the world’s greatest geopolitical risk.

Thus, not only does the risk of a less intense and prolonged recovery increase, but also that a new socio-economic environment is configured in which the globalization process loses prominence and fragmentation makes international cooperation even more difficult in the face of present and future challenges. .

Alicia Coronil Jnsson is Chief Economist at Singular Bank.

