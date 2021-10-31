10/31/2021 at 17:03 CET

.

The athletes Pablo Benito and Montserrat Sánchez They won this Sunday the eighteenth edition of the EDP Vitoria-Gasteiz Marathon in which about 2,500 people took part between the 42 kilometers, 21 and 10,000 meters, which ran through the main streets of the Basque capital.

In a morning threatened by a rain that did not fall, the winner of the queen test stopped the clock at 2:28:40, 24 seconds better than Marc hurtado (2h29: 04), while the podium completed it Alberto Franco 2:34:44.

In the female category, the woman from Cádiz Montserrat Sánchez de las Matas was the best with a mark of 3h12: 51, ahead of Laura Galiano (h: 19: 14) and Argider Txurruka (3:46:17).

In the 21 kilometers he dominated Raúl Gándara with a time of 1h10: 25 ahead of Diego Pascual (1h11: 03) and Ander Lazcano (1h11: 12), while in women, the Olympian Elena Loyo met the forecasts by stopping the clock at 1h18: 19, ahead of Arrate Mintegui (1h22: 59) and Ane Alberdi, third to cross the finish line with 1 hour, 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Gustavo Sanchez was the best in the ten kilometers signing 32 minutes and 47 seconds, followed by Francisco Javier Mint (32:56) and Roberto Duque (34:32). In females, Pilar Morán stopped the throne in 38 minutes, Izaro Rubio arrived 28 seconds later and the third in the popular test was Diana Vecillas with 39 minutes and a second.

The test returned after a year and a half of hiatus, motivated by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, although Martin FizWorld champion in 1995, he was unable to take part in it due to an injury and dedicated himself to cheering on the athletes both at the start and at the finish line.