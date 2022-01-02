01/02/2022

On at 21:55 CET

JE / Agencies

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, announced this Sunday through Twitter his contagion of Covid-19, detected with a positive result in an antigen test.

Casado has detailed that he had “direct contact” with an infected person, details that he does not suffer from symptoms and he will work in isolation for a week.

I have tested positive for antigens after being in direct contact with the infected. I have no symptoms and will follow the established procedure working in isolation this week. Take good care of yourselves. – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) January 2, 2022

“I will follow the established procedure,” said the popular leader, before concluding the publication with a “Take good care of yourself.”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has responded to his message, also on Twitter, where he wished him to be restored.

My wishes for a speedy recovery, @pablocasado_. Let’s continue to maintain prudence and prevention against # COVID19. Let’s protect ourselves to also take care of others. https://t.co/1kAHq96aG5 – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 2, 2022

“My wishes for a speedy recovery, @pablocasado_.”, the chief executive has tweeted.

Sánchez has taken the opportunity to call for protection against the pandemic. “Let’s continue to maintain prudence and prevention against # COVID19. Let’s protect ourselves to also take care of others, “he wrote.