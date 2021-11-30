Marta Ortega takes over

He came to the group from the hand of the talent scout firm Korn Ferry and left, having made the textile giant a benchmark in the world of fashion and business.

When Inditex hired at the end of 2004 to the firm of headhunters Korn Ferry, I commissioned him to find a chief executive capable of doubling the size of the group in the next five years and of redefining the company’s strategy to become a global giant. I also wanted a managerial profile, preferably Spanish, young and with some experience in the world of distribution. The chosen man was Pablo Isla.

Thus ended several months of rumors and uncertainties within the giant of Amancio Ortega, little given since always to air the internal questions of his empire, and was culminating in the process another profound transformation of his leadership.

Island then had 41 years and he already had a solid professional career forged as a State lawyer, within the public company and also in the banking sector, where he was part of the defunct Popular Bank. However, his main endorsement at that time was Altadis, the Spanish-French tobacco group that he chaired since July 2000, taking over from Csar Alierta.

Upon arrival at Inditex, this newspaper titled: “Pablo Isla leaves tobacco to dedicate himself to fashion”, and it was true, but there was so much more. For the 17 years that fashion has been at the helm of Inditex, fashion has been the necessary excuse for one of the most studied and praised business transformations in economic circles and business schools around the world. “There are few cases comparable to yours. It has been a model transition”, acknowledges an analyst consulted by THE WORLD. A revolution.

20 years in the stock market

Its first challenges were to increase the number of establishments in the group to 4,000, as well as to expand throughout Asia and the United States; It also had to redesign the manufacturing policy and analyze the increase in production in Asia. And not only did it meet all these objectives, but it has managed to position the Inditex group as one of the leading names in the fashion universe and beyond.

Last May, two decades of his presence in the Ibex 35 were fulfilled and the date forced him to take stock of his journey. With the ringing of the bell in 2001, the company had a turnover of 2,600 million euros and its market capitalization was around 10,000 million euros; It was present in 33 markets, had five brands and just over 1,000 stores. Today the number of establishments has been multiplied by six, adds three more brands and is present in 96 markets with a turnover that exceeds 20,000 million per year. Its market value is around the 87,000 million euros.

Isla’s hand in all this process is unquestionable for markets, analysts, investors and economists who are now wondering about the reasons for his departure and about his next destination.

Regarding the first, there are those who do not rule out that it has been an agreed and partly voluntary process, since the still president of Inditex has long been demanding more time for his personal and family life. Regarding the second, Isla himself has preferred not to give clues. “These four months I will be fully focused on making this transition a reality, on culminating it, which for me is something absolutely decisive and extremely important, for the company and for all the people who are part of it. And then, we’ll see, for now. I will be totally focused on making this transition a reality, “he answered questions from journalists.

“I will be focused on making the transition, which represents the culmination of my commitment to Inditex and Amancio Ortega,” he added, before highlighting that the company is a company “much more of teams than of individual people.” He says so, who has left his own name linked to the history of the giant of Arteixo.

