Updated on Friday, December 10, 2021 – 11:10

In this way, Isla will continue to be part of the organization chart of the foundation chaired by Amancio Ortega

Pablo Isla.EFEEconoma As to be the relay at the top of the Inditex empire

The president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, continue on the board of the Fundacin Amancio Ortega, despite his separation from the textile company, in which Marta Ortega assume the presidency on April 1, 2022, as confirmed by sources from the institution.

In this way, Isla will continue to be part of the organization chart of the foundation chaired by Amancio Ortega and made up of his wife, Flora Prez Marcote (first vice president), Jos Arnau Sierra (second vice president), Marta Ortega, Pablo Isla, Roberto Cibeira and Antonio April as vowels.

The general management is in the hands of scar Ortega Chvez, while the secretariat of the board of trustees and legal area corresponds to Jaime Carro Merchn.

Pablo Isla joined the board of the Amancio Ortega Foundation in 2005, the same year that he was appointed vice president and CEO of Inditex.

The Foundation Amancio Ortega It is a non-profit institution as a result of the experience of its founder and his desire to contribute to a better society and designs and manages projects in accordance with the strategy determined by its board of trustees, chaired by its founder.

Your programs share the goal of creating opportunities for their beneficiaries, acting primarily in two key sectors for a quality life: education and social welfare.

Pablo Islaleave the presidency of Inditex in hands of Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the group, Amancio Ortega, with a network of more than 6,600 stores in the world, record profits and sales and a stock appreciation of almost 900% during his time at the helm of the company.

In 2020, Island was chosen by Forbes as the best CEO of the decade for his work at the helm of the Galician giant, after multiplying the value of the company by seven, exporting it to five continents, adapting it to new technologies over the Internet and establishing sustainability as the main reference axis of its activity.

Two years earlier, in 2018, the executive repeated for the second consecutive year as the best CEO in the world according to the prestigious business magazine ‘Havard Business Review’.

Island, CEO since 2019, previously held the position of CEO of the group since 2005, and of president and CEO since 2011.

Graduated in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid (1987), he is a State Lawyer, with the number one of his promotion (1988). Between 1992 and 1996, it was Director of the Legal Services of Banco Popular. Later he was appointed director general of the State Heritage in the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

From July 2000 to 2005, he was president of the Altadis group. He is currently an independent director of Nestl. Likewise, he is a member of the Advisory Council of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and of the Advisory Council of the School of Management and Economics (SEM) of Tsinghua University.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more