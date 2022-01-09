

CD Olimpia of Honduras announced that Argentine Pablo Lavallén will be its new coach.

The four-time champion of Honduras, Olimpia, announced this Saturday that Argentine Pablo Lavallén will be in charge of assuming the position of technical director of the team to replace his compatriot Pedro Troglio, who was hired to coach San Lorenzo de Almagro in the Argentine Super League.

“The Olimpia Club wishes to inform its great fans and the sports press that this day its board of directors has made the decision to hire the services of professor Pablo Lavallén, of Argentine nationality, who will arrive accompanied by his coaching staff, “the Honduran team said in a statement.

Lavallén, 49, is an experienced coach who has coached in the first division of Argentina and in other continental tournaments organized by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol), the Central American team added in the statement.

Olimpia’s new coach will have the support of a coaching staff made up of Javier Claut, as technical assistant, Franco Saita, physical trainer and Javier Sodero, goalkeeper coach.

The Honduran team did a great review of the football career of their new coach, highlighting that He began his football career in the lower ranks of River Plate and for six years he participated in the first division team, where he reached three national championships and in 1996 he was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores with the Millionaires.

Likewise, he also had a time in football in Mexico, where He wore the colors of the Atlas of Guadalajara, the Red Sharks of Veracruz and San Luis. Until in 2007 he returned to Argentina and retired as a player at the Platense Club.

After managing the River Plate reserves for several years, in January 2016 he was appointed coach of San Martín de San Juan and then he directed the Atlético Tucumán club, which he managed to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

Later he assumed the position of coach of Belgrano de Córdoba and Colón de Santa Fe, where managed to qualify the club in 2019 for its first South American Cup final.

Olympia said to be sure that Lavallén and his coaching staff will have “the support of our players, the board of directors and the best fans in the world., so that we can be reaching a new title for our beloved institution, because in the club we are going for more ”, he stressed.

Olimpia announced at the end of last December that Pedro Troglio would no longer continue with the club after reaching an agreement to manage San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina.

Troglio, a World Cup player with his country in Italy90, had a contract until May 2022 with Olimpia, with whom he won the four-time championship on December 23.

