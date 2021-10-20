Pablo López loses his life, he was the winner of Mexico has talent | Twitter

Through social networks, the unfortunate news of Pablo López, winner of ‘Mexico has talent’ in 2014, has been confirmed.

Notably, Pablo, who was also known as “Jahvel Johnson”, his stage name, had sadly suffered the loss of his daughter last month.

At only 51 years old, Pablo López lost his life due to a sudden heart attack, as confirmed by a person close to the beloved singer.

The soul and blues interpreter lived a rather complicated life on the streets of Mexico City (CDMX) and fate led him through bad plays, such was his participation in said reality show on the TV Azteca channel.

And although he was the winner of one of the seasons of ‘Mexico has talent’, Pablo was forgotten, since the television and radio stations closed their doors even with his enormous talent.

Even the Sony label had signed it for four discs, but unfortunately they were only able to record one of them.

In addition, the million pesos that he managed to earn he invested in a tour that never took place, so the interpreter was disappointed and with a heavy debt.

It could be said that his career was practically truncated from the beginning and it is that in less than a year he lost his popularity, he lost the money he earned and he lost the contract as a singer.

As you can see, the life and career of Jahvel Johnson was not easy at all and as he revealed in the program, he grew up in a reformatory.

When he was only a few years old, he was adopted by an American couple, however, due to his bad attitude, the couple decided to take a step back, so they returned to Mexico City.

I took the tricks I had learned in the reformatory for the United States, which they did not like … they got tired of my excesses and rudeness and sent me back to the Federal District. “

As we mentioned before, before being known, for eight years, he lived on the streets, in fact, he made a living playing in the subway cars.

There is no doubt that the loss of Jahvel Johnson has caused a great impact in Mexico and is that as we told you, just a month ago the singer announced the death of his daughter, only nine years old.