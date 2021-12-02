Pablo Lyle could be saved from going to prison, trial in March | INSTAGRAM

It was yesterday when we learned that Pablo Lyle’s hearing will be delayed for the sixth time, after the accusations that were imposed on him for having involuntarily taken the life of Juan Ricardo Hernandez, a situation that happened three years ago, due to a traffic incident in Miami Florida.

Put the program TV Azteca, Ventaneando, where the attorney Sandra Hoyos He was talking about his perspective on this difficult case that the actor is facing, in case of being guilty it will be very difficult.

This lawyer clarified that he still has a chance of saving himself from going to prison, although this would not prevent him from being on trial, it is also known that the actor has tried to fix things with the family to avoid said judgment which will be carried out in the month of March 2022.

The lawyer gave her prognosis and highlights that the actor has been having a good behavior, he has been in home rooting, something that could favor him in case he receives a conviction.

“Let’s assume that his sentence is six or seven years, my legal opinion is that it is very unlikely that he will have to serve all those years in prison, it is proven that he has met all the requirements of house arrest, so the The judge has the discretion to determine whether despite what you were convicted of, you could continue to serve this sentence under house arrest. This can happen in the case of Pablo Lyle ”, he concluded.



Pablo Lyle hopes to receive a favorable response in the trial that will be in March 2022.

Apparently what is being sought by the family against Pablo Lyle would be monetary compensation, something that the actor would surely be willing to comply with in order not to go to jail or have to remain under house arrest for more years.

The lawyer also commented the following: “In the United States, in order to obtain monetary compensation, there must be a civil lawsuit. Focusing on this criminal lawsuit, he will be favored by all extensions of time. We know that justice is wanted but justice does not come in dollars ”.

The lawyer also commented the following: "In the United States, in order to obtain monetary compensation, there must be a civil lawsuit. Focusing on this criminal lawsuit, he will be favored by all extensions of time. We know that justice is wanted but justice does not come in dollars ".