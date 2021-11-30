Just when he was making that leap to the cinema, Pablo Lyle’s career had to stop in the blink of an eye after being accused of involuntary manslaughter against an elderly man.

Shortly after the film, “Mirreyes vs Godinez,” where he shares credits with Regina Blandón, the Mexican actor committed one of the incidents that cost him his freedom, his career and his fortune.

The incident took place on March 31, 2019, when Lyle struck a man of Cuban nationality named Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, and after leaving him unconscious in the middle of the avenue, he and his brother-in-law decided to flee.

The man was helped by those who were there and by the ambulance; however, the efforts were futile and four days later he died in a hospital.

That same day, Lyle was arrested at the Miami airport, when he was allegedly trying to flee after the incident they had, and since then he has not been able to leave the United States.

Both he and his family have had to sell property, cars and more in order to pay for living expenses and legal fees.

The actor’s brothers have had to sell properties to cover expenses. Photo: IG / pablolyle

Pablo Lyle starts working and generating income

The worst thing that could be presented to the former soap opera actor was that the COVID-19 pandemic existed, since his audience had to be changed six times.

And it is that this November 30 it was announced that a Miami judge scheduled for next March 14, 2022 the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle.

It should be noted that this news has not gone down very well with the actor’s family, as they mean more expenses that they have not been able to afford in recent times, but the actor has already begun to look for options.

The actor is still under arrest

domiciliary. Photo: ..

Since the actor was declared under house arrest in 2019, the Lyle family has had to face endless expenses to help the actor, so he is already looking for sources of income.

According to the information shared by the program “Despierta América”, the 35-year-old actor was seen outside a local, which has drawn some conclusions.

A few days ago the actor was seen outside a gallery in Miami, Florida, where he was talking at length with the owners of the premises, who apparently gave the actor some indications.

The actor seems to have decided to lease a gallery in Miami. Photo: ..

Through social networks, several Internet users have begun to speculate that the actor could rent the premises and start with the sale of some items, or be the driver of the duels of that premises.

“There are those who say that he would be working or collaborating for them, because he was not seen talking to anyone else,” they said in “Despierta América.”

So far it is known that the next hearing will be next March 2022. Photo: .

