The world of social networks is on fire after official images of the Mexican singer and actor, Pablo Montero, circulated in the government palace of the Venezuelan regime together with its leader Nicolás Maduro, celebrating his 59th birthday, who was accompanied of his wife and members close to his environment.

According to the Twitter account of El Venezolano TV, and following official information, the concert was an “intimate” moment, planned by his wife, the first lady Cilia Flores. Pablo Montero’s repertoire included several typical songs from the Mexican songbook such as “Se me olvidó otra vez” and “Volver”, as Maduro’s request to remember Juan Gabriel. Montero took the opportunity to give his hat to the Venezuelan dictator, whose government train to this day remains under investigation for crimes against humanity against his own people.

Regarding the allegedly “improvised” celebration, President Nicolás Maduro Moros, who maintains a presidency questioned by most of the world’s democratic countries, assured the local public media system that he felt “surprised”, because he did not expect such a party, much less accompanied of a star of the stature of Pablo Montero.

The comments of the users of social networks did not wait, condemning the act and calling all kinds of names to the interpreter and actor of the telenovela “Wild Cat” and of course, highlighting the different hardships of the Venezuelan people, who suffer to carry a plate of food at his table, while his head of state celebrates his 59 years embraced with Pablo Montero. “While the people are thinking about how to celebrate their Christmases, because with this salary it is not enough for anything. common carambola I can celebrate with a cake. “

And that’s not all, outraged readers even made comparisons with the disparity in salaries of public employees with what they assume the singer would have received: “He pays him in dollars. X sing. And to public workers in bolivars. How sad”

“Nicolás gave you this hat with great affection”, the gift of the singer Pablo Montero to the President @NicolasMaduro for his 59th birthday #FelizCumpleanosPresidente pic.twitter.com/Vg74NChXCE – Julio Riobó VTV (@JRioboVTV) November 24, 2021

From “The House of the Famous” to the Eye of the Hurricane

Let us remember that after several bitter drinks personally and professionally, Pablo Montero would have seen an artistic rebirth in the form of “La Casa de los Famosos”, the last Reality Show on the Telemundo network where he was kept locked up in a house with 16 famous and after having been eliminated only one would be the winner. Although Pablo was not the lucky one, he reached the grand finale and that was a guarantee of visibility for future projects in the musical field.

But Pablo Montero has not been the only interpreter who has gone to sing to the Venezuelan dictatorship for a salary. Recently the respected merenguero Bonnie Cepeda, claimed to have received $ 60,000.00 to sing to Nicolás Maduro last year during his 58th birthday, and Pablo Montero himself, along with the remembered “Divo de Juarez”, Juan Gabriel, went to Venezuela under the government of the late Hugo Chavez (1999 – 2013), to different presidential acts.