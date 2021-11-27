Pablo Montero is in danger, says Mhoni Vidente, “in the last” | Reform

Once again, Mhoni Vidente has shocked the entertainment world by ensuring that the life of a famous singer is in danger, this after Pablo Montero decided to appear nothing more and nothing less than on the 59th birthday of Nicolás Maduro.

The famous Cuban fortune teller first spoke on her YouTube channel in her video Ask Mhoni about the repercussions on his artistic career that Pablo Montero would have for being related to Maduro and his government, the Cuban assured that this will greatly affect his career, in addition to ensuring that “he is in the last” since he does not have the vocal capacity that he had a while ago.

Mhoni Seer He advised the former participant of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos to change his artistic representative since ultimately the presentation with Maduro was a mistake that brought him enemies in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, after publishing said video, Mhoni Vidente shared on his social networks that he had just had a vision that would determine that Pablo Montero’s life is in danger.

According to Dael, the seer assured that the singer of the Mexican regional could very soon have a sad ending very similar to that of the beloved Golden Rooster, Valentín Elizalde Valencia, who was remembered a few days ago by the date of his death at the departure of a presentation in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

The images of Pablo Montero interpreting Mexican hits such as El Rey and Las Mañanitas for Nicolás Maduro they went around the world and produced repudiation in many people who immediately related him to this character.

It is said that this presentation would have caused that the presentations that Montero had scheduled in the United States soon have been canceled and it is rumored that the same would happen with his contract with Telemundo and it is something that his label is evaluating.

Regarding the commotion that this presentation has brought, Montero assured that for him it was only work, that he is not on either side of power and that he very much regrets the situation in which Venezuelans live. There are those who point out that these arguments are not valid in someone who can choose where to work since they would not have financial need after receiving a good sum of money after leaving La Casa de los Famosos. For now, it is hoped that your health and life are not at risk and that this critical moment in your life will soon be forgotten.