11/20/2021 at 10:10 CET

The pacifier accompanies us in the first months of life of our baby newborn. It is an instrument that calms and reassures them. With the pacifier, babies imitate the same action that they do when they suck milk from the mother’s breast.

Due to its widespread use, science has investigated this instrument to analyze its use and its repercussions on the development of the baby that will become a boy or a girl.

Advantages of pacifiers

Science has shown that the use of pacifiers has several advantages:

Analgesic and calming effect

There are several investigations that show that the suction of breastfeeding in babies has an analgesic effect when they are feeling pain, such as this one from the Annals of Pediatrics of the year 2011. In the same way it happens with the pacifier if you add something solutions with glusoca, since it involves the same sucking action and when the child feels pain, a placebo effect is created.

Prevention of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

The same previous research indicates that the use of the pacifier prevents Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), especially during periods of sleep in which the baby maintains the pacifier.

Disadvantages of pacifiers

The use of pacifiers also has certain disadvantages:

The pacifier and baby teething

This research sought to see if there was a relationship between the maintenance of the pacifier in children beyond what was recommended and dental malocclusions, that is, alterations in the development of the jaw. The results showed that the boys and girls who maintained the habit of sucking with the pacifier had a higher number of dental malocclusions than in the other children who did not remain with the pacifier.

Breastfeeding and the pacifier

According to this 2019 study reviewing academic publications studying the effects of pacifiers on babies, most research negatively links breastfeeding and pacifier use. Some of this research indicates that pacifier use is one of the main causes of abandonment of breastfeeding and that “pacifier sucking during the first six months of life is associated with low adherence to breastfeeding.”

So, can I give the pacifier to the children?

Yes, but there are some considerations to take into account. The Spanish Association of Pediatrics in a publication of its “Anales de Pediatría” of the year 2000 advises against the use of the pacifier in the first days of the newborn, exactly the first fifteen days, and indicates that it should not be introduced until breastfeeding is well settled. It also recommends that its use begins to be reduced after eight months and that it disappears completely after a year. If we keep these guidelines in mind, there is no risk of giving them the pacifier during the corresponding period.

Likewise, we must only buy pacifiers that are approved and we must disinfect them.