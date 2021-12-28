All but eight NFL teams are still alive for the playoffs heading into the Week 17 games.

While only two playoff spots remain in the NFC, six are still up for grabs in the AFC heading into NFL Week 17.

With the addition of a third Wild Card team in both conferences, it has allowed even more fanbases to be engaged this late into the year. Only one-quarter of the league has been eliminated from playoff contention through 16 weeks. With the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs holding the top spots in their respective conferences, here are the latest playoff pictures.

These are the AFC standings heading into the Week 17 slate.

AFC playoff picture entering Week 17

z-Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)Tennessee Titans (10-5)Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)Buffalo Bills (9-6)Indianapolis Colts (9-6)New England Patriots (9-6)Miami Dolphins (8-7)Baltimore Ravens (8-7) Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) Cleveland Browns (7-8) Denver Broncos (7-8) e-New York Jets (4-11) e-Houston Texans (4-11) e-Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

z = Clinched division

e = Eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City has already won the AFC West and would have home-field advantage if the season ended today in the AFC at 11-4. The Tennessee Titans lead the AFC South at 10-5 and would be the No. 2 seed. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the AFC North and would be the No. 3 seed at 9-6. Leading the AFC East at 9-6 are the Buffalo Bills and they would be the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

Nine more teams are still alive in the AFC playoff picture entering Week 17. The three Wild Card teams would be the Indianapolis Colts (9-6), New England Patriots (9-6) and Miami Dolphins (8-7). The Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), Cleveland Browns (7-8) and Denver Broncos (7- 8) are on the outside looking in.

The New York Jets (4-11), Houston Texans (4-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) have all been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC.

Here are the NFC standings heading into the Week 17 slate.

NFC playoff picture entering Week 17

z-Green Bay Packers (12-3)z-Dallas Cowboys (11-4)x-Los Angeles Rams (11-4)z-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)x-Arizona Cardinals (10-5)San Francisco 49ers (8-7)Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)Minnesota Vikings (7-8) Atlanta Falcons (7-8) New Orleans Saints (7-8) Washington Football Team (6-9) e-Carolina Panthers (5-10) e-Chicago Bears (5-10) e- Seattle Seahawks (5-10) e-New York Giants (4-11) e-Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

z = Clinched division

x = Clinched playoff berth

e = Eliminated from playoffs

Green Bay has already won the NFC North and leads the conference with a 12-3 record. The Dallas Cowboys have won the NFC East and would be the No. 2 seed at 11-4. While the Los Angeles Rams have not clinched the division yet, their 11-4 mark has them in the playoffs and leading the AFC West. The NFC South division champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed at 11-5.

Seven more teams are still in the mix for the final two NFC playoff berths. The three Wild Card teams would be as of right now the Arizona Cardinals (10-5), who have clinched a playoff berth, San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-7). The Minnesota Vikings (7-8), Atlanta Falcons (7-8), New Orleans Saints (7-8) and Washington Football Team (6-9) are still alive.

The Carolina Panthers (5-10), Chicago Bears (5-10), Seattle Seahawks (5-10), New York Giants (4-11) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) have been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC.