Green Bay Packers fans. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Fans of the Green Bay Packers had every reason to strut their stuff after their team blew out the Vikings to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

It was the perfect opening weekend of 2022 for the Green Bay Packers, who came into Sunday Night Football knowing they could clinch the No 1 seed in the NFC with a victory.

They got that win. Doing so during a rivalry game in the bitter cold only made it sweeter.

With a 37-10 blowout over the Vikings, Packers fans enjoyed the moment to the fullest on Twitter.

Here’s how Packers fans strutted their stuff after clinching the No. 1 seed

With this win, the Green Bay #Packers have: 1⃣ Clinched the # 1 seed in the NFC!

2⃣ Secured back-to-back-to-back 13+ win seasons, a first in NFL history!

3⃣ Eliminated the #Vikings from playoff contention! #GoPackGo #GoPackGo #GoPackGo – r / GreenBayPackers on Reddit (@redditPackers) January 3, 2022

1 seed Packers 🙌 – Not Aaron Rodgers 👑NFC NORTH CHAMPS👑 (12-3) (@ N0tARod12) January 3, 2022

The # 1 seed Green Bay Packers. Get some rest. Get healthy. Get ready to eat 🍽🧀 # GoPackGo – 13-3 🧀 (@ HailRodgers12_) January 3, 2022

Believe it or not, since 2010, this game doesn’t rank in the Top 3 of biggest Packer blowouts over the Vikings. If this score holds. – Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) January 3, 2022

What if we told you the Green Bay Packers are the first team to have 3 straight 13-win seasons in NFL History – IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 3, 2022

Packers finish the season 8-0 at Lambeau, the only team undefeated at home this season. NFC playoffs run through Lambeau Field. – Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 3, 2022

Green Bay doesn’t have to worry about their trip to Detroit next week. Regardless of the outcome, they will have the top seed in the NFC and enjoy a first-round bye in the playoffs. They can even rest some of their stars to get ready for the postseason.

The Packers were in the position to clinch this week because of the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals. They had to take care of their end of the deal by besting the Vikings, a task made easier with Kirk Cousins ​​on the COVID list.

It’s a fitting end to the playoff hunt since Green Bay has been consistently strong this season. They started the campaign losing to the Saints but ripped off a seven-game winning streak in response. Losses to the Chiefs and Vikings in a three-week span unsettled them a tad. However, they won five more in a row to lock in their playoff seed.