10/06/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The already former coach of UD Levante, Paco Lopez, He has finished his time at the head of the sports project after adding three consecutive defeats in LaLiga. Without any victory in his locker and with only two goals in the last six games, the club’s sports management granota has chosen to look for another figure on the bench.

The Valencian, who took the reins in the 2017/18 season after passing through the Villarreal subsidiary, is one of the best coaches in the club’s history: It is the one that has led the most matches (133) to Levante in LaLiga and the second with the lowest percentage of defeats with a total of 40.6%. Only Joaquín Caparrós (36.8%) did better than Paco López in the Ciutat de València.

133- Paco López 🇪🇸 is the @LevanteUD coach with the most matches directed in the history of @LaLiga (133) and is the Granota coach with the second lowest percentage of defeats in the competition (40.6%, 54 out of 133 ), only behind @JoaquinCaparros (36.8%). Cesado # LevanteUD 🐸 pic.twitter.com/WgCekyYkOC – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2021

The former coach of Alcoyano or Cartagena, among others, He has directed a total of 147 games as head coach of UD Levante with an effectiveness of 34.6% between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, where last season he reached the semifinals: 51 wins, 39 draws and 57 defeats in one of the club’s best stages in professional football.

Three consecutive defeats and no victories, the keys

The sports management of UD Levante has decided to dismiss Paco López as coach of the first team after reaching the second national team break. The three consecutive defeats against Celta (0-2), Barcelona (3-0) and Mallorca (1-0) and the inability to add the three points in any of the seven games played so far They have exhausted the credibility of the coach in the club offices.

UD Levante has entered the relegation zone with four points out of 21 possible so far. Along with Getafe, who has also chosen to dismiss his coach, Michel González, is the only team that still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in this start of the 2021/22 edition of LaLiga. Four draws and four losses, plus 16 consecutive days without winning, have been the condemnation for Paco López.