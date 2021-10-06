The legendary Filipino fighter Manny pacquiao and the cuban Yordenis Ugás, current champion of the welterweight, version World Boxing Association, they had their first press conference to promote the surprise fight, which was due to the eye injury suffered by the American Errol Spence Jr., and both defined it as of great importance in their careers.

The duel will take place next August 21, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao immediately left diplomacy and said that “Ugás is a champion because they gave him my belt. Now, we have to fix it inside the ring“claimed the Philippine legend.

At the same time, Ugas He said he hadn’t taken anything, they gave it to him, and the fight against Pacquiao would be the most important of his career because he was going to fight for his legacy as a professional and for his country.

Ugas replaces Spence Jr. in the main event as the undefeated American fighter recovers from an eye injury. The Cuban champion had been preparing to make his first title defense in the co-main event and will now face the Philippine legend, who in 2019 had won the title after beating Keith Thurman.

“I want to say that I am praying that Errol recovers quickly from his injury. Health is always the priority and the most important thing. I did my best in training and in preparation for this fight, so I wanted to make sure that my hard work was not in vain, “said Pacquiao, assessing his acceptance of the match against Ugas.” Ugas is ready and he’s great. “

Pacquiao He stressed that the fight will be important because Ugás arrives at it with a world title to expose and that gives him all the credit and value.

“I am not at all disappointed by what happened because my hard work will not be in vain. Ugás stepped up and is bringing his WBA championship to the fight, for which I am excited to fight for the same, “stressed the world champion in eight different weight divisions.” Also I have no problems facing ambidextrous fighters.

“There are many people around me who have worked hard for what it motivates me to win the fight, especially for my family, “said Pacquiao.” I also want to win another title and be champion after August 21. “

Pacquiao, 42, praised the great professionalism and preparation of Ugás and said that without his presence the safest thing would have been the cancellation of the evening, but now everything remained the same and he was going to face a true champion.

For its part, Ugas, reiterated that he felt very good and very excited to fight on a stage like Las Vegas and against a legend like Pacquiao.

“When I got the call that I was going to face one of the best fighters in history, it just pushed my enthusiasm to new levels. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’m capable of“Ugás stressed.” I also want to wish Errol Spence Jr. a quick and safe recovery to see him soon again in the ring. “

Ugás recalled that he was used to fighting at the last minute, so it was nothing new in his professional career.

“Once I knew I was fighting Pacquiao, I went back to work, because I’m always ready to fight anyone they put in front of me“explained Ugás, 35.” I was elevated to be the WBA champion in January, but now we can say that whoever wins on August 21 is the true WBA welterweight world champion. “

Ugás reiterated that “Fighting Manny Pacquiao is very important to me, it means the whole world. I am not fighting for money, I am fighting for my legacy and my country. This is the most important fight of my life, although I am aware that Pacquiao is the great favorite, but I also feel the motivation that I am the champion. “

The Cuban monarch reiterated his commitment to the cause of “freedom” of the people in his country and his fight would keep it in and out of the ring.

“I am a fighter not only in the ring, but outside I also fight for the freedom of my people. That is the most important thing to me. I hope that all those who fight for freedom in Cuba are safe and know that I will fight for them on Saturday, August 21, “said Ugás.

The Cuban champion was also categorical when he said that “underestimating Manny Pacquiao is out of the question. It will be ready. I have prepared to face the best to become the best and show all the class that I have as a fighter, “he added.