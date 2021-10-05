The Filipino Boxer Manny pacquiao He puts his gloves back on and steps into a ring after just over two years of absence after he beat Keith thurman at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. This morning (around 03:00), ‘Pac Man’ will illuminate the city of the game again with his art. At first it was planned that he would face the North American Errol spence, but had an injury to the retina of the left eye prevented it, being replaced by the Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás, which was also part of the previous poster for the evening.

A priori, Manny starts as a clear favorite to the point that his coach Freddie roach assures that his disciple will beat his opponent by KO, although Pacquiao himself was more cautious: “He surely says it because he saw me train with a lot of discipline and passion. We will try to do our best in the ring ”.

From the other corner Ugas He assured in the previous one that he knows how to overcome the Philippine legend and that he has seen ad nauseam the fight ten years ago in which the Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez knocked out Pacquiao. “Without a doubt, it is a great inspiration. I have a lot of respect for a legend like Pacquioao, but I am fulfilling a dream and I want to end it with victory, “he added.

It is a very attractive combat, since ‘Pac Man’ held the title of champion until January of this year, when the World Boxing Association (WBA) He decided to strip him of it due to lack of activity, which the Filipino does not forget. “Ugás is a fighter, a champion, but he took my belt and we will fix it in the ring.”

At 42 years old, Ugas is 35, it is rumored that this could be Pacquiao’s last fight before focusing 100% on his political career, but he does not close the doors to say goodbye in a big way. “If I have the possibility of making one more fight I would like to face the best, either Terence crawford or Errol spence”, Said ‘Pac Man’, who has already managed to be champion in eight different divisions and that if he defeated Ugás he would equal the record of 23 world champions who have knelt before the strength of their fists, equaling Floyd Mayweather Jr., what we do not know if a ‘Money’ It will make you very graceful.

