Last Saturday, the defeat of Manny pacquiao before the Cuban Yordenis Ugás not only left the Filipino without the welterweight belt of the AMB (World Boxing Association), also made him seriously rethink his future. So much so that, after this setback, ‘Pacman‘he asked for time to decide if at 42 he would end his career. This was expressed by Manny himself in post-fight statements on ‘ESPN’, where he assured that at this time the probability of opting for retirement exceeds those of remaining active.

“Right now, I’m probably thinking about retiring. I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m not going to close this (boxing) door, but the percentage is 60 to 40.”, assured the Filipino.

In his words, he did not make it clear if the ’60’ was for his retirement or the other way around, although judging by his tone, he refers to saying yes to retirement or the other way around.

Read also

Pacquiao also hinted at retirement during the post-fight press conference, with most experts saying Father Time finally caught up with the senator in struggle this time.

“In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring. I don’t know, “added Pacquiao, who has a 62-8-2 record with 39 knockouts.

Pacquiao, who will turn 43 in December, said he preferred to take a break before making any decisions. “We have not made the decision, we are going to rest, we are going to relax, spend some time with the family and we will see later if we continue or not”he commented. Before, in front of the media present in front of the ring after the fight, Pacquiao made it clear that if he followed his heart, he would continue to compete, but that he must also listen to reason. “In my heart, I want to keep fighting. But I also have to consider my body. This is my passion, that’s why I’m still here fighting at 42 years old. I enjoy it, but sometimes you have to think about the lifespan of your body.”, he expressed.

In addition to boxing, Manny must also think about his political career in his country, since he also has to make an important decision in the short term. The Philippine senator is due to announce next month whether he will run in the 2022 presidential election to run for president of the Philippines.

“Congratulations to Ugás and his team. Thanks to all of you, the fans, the media, many years that the fans and everyone were supporting, for them I am here and for them I achieved everything, but also wants to return and support my people “added ‘PacMan’.