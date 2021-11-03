11/03/2021 at 22:35 CET

Gonzalo sanchez

Dozens of PAH activists they have avoided this wednesday the eviction of Carmen, an 87-year-old woman, sick and without alternative housing, who was facing a release order despite You do not owe a single installment of your old rental rent. The eviction was scheduled at 11:30 in the Patraix neighborhood, in Valencia, but finally the judicial commission decided not to execute it, leaving it on an open date.

The owner of the property is a big fork of living place (more than 10 floors) and he denounced her in August for an alleged breach of the conditions of the contract. Given this, the judge has decided to give the green light to the launch despite the fact that it has not yet been held the appeal trial scheduled for next November 17 on the Provincial Court, which will determine whether or not Carmen is in breach of her contract. Despite everything, the judge has decided to go ahead with the eviction.

Carmen is one of the few old rent tenants left on her farm. “There is her and another woman, the rest are all Erasmus to whom they rent the rooms for 400 euros a month or even more & rdquor ;, says the grandson of the affected. According to the family, the real intention of the owner, who has already tried to evict Carmen several times, is to be able to take over the apartment to put it at market price.

“You cannot throw an 87-year-old woman on the street, sick and with no alternative, it is outrageous & rdquor ;, denounces the PAH.

In addition to the activists, the rally has been accompanied by a strong police presence, with three trucks and 9 agents guarding the door. On the part of the activists, they have barely touched thirty people, who have dissolved at two in the afternoon before the communication (not yet in writing) that the launch was not going to take place.

“The big question is whether the eviction has been left open and they can come tomorrow, or the day after, without giving notice to leave Carmen on the street. We would find it a shame if this were the case & rdquor ;, denounces the PAH. They add that “they have done it other times in Valencia, that is why in the housing law proposed by the PAH we reject these so-called ‘open evictions’ & rdquor ;, they say.

Several PAH activists. | G. Sánchez

“She owes nothing, not a single month’s contract, but the owner denounces it saying that he had had dogs in the house and it is forbidden. Carmen has appealed saying that they belong to her daughter, that from time to time she comes to see her, and the lawsuit is still pending resolution & rdquor ;, she says Delifina Sanchez, spokesperson for PAH Valencia. “The judicial interpretation is nonsense. What do you mean, provisional eviction? The woman lives alone with no alternative and has recently been operated on. Can the judge really wait 15 days for the lawsuit to be resolved? & Rdquor ;, Sánchez denounces.

Right to effective judicial protection

Pura Peris, general director of Housing Emergency of the Department of Housing, says they have been making calls all morning. They contacted Carmen’s lawyer in August “to offer her advice and a battery of resolutions that could help her.” Since then they have been working on the case notified by the PAH. “It seems that there were neighborhood disagreements, which the owner denounced and decided to terminate the contract with Carmen. What we ask is, at least, the right to effective judicial protection, that the hearing be held and it is determined whether or not the affected party fulfilled her contract. We believe that it is the best fit for law & rdquor ;, says Peris.

“Let us remember (Peris continues), that we continue with the social shield approved by the Government until February. And we are talking about an 87-year-old woman, sick, with no alternative and with a lawsuit filed that has not yet been resolved, we ask at least that the hearing be held before deciding & rdquor ;, he explains.

Regarding the possibility of an open date eviction, Peris has assured that “the court must now contact the lawyer to give her the new release date since it has not been held today & rdquor ;.

Failures in the social shield

From PAH València they criticized the ineffectiveness of the anti-eviction decree and the social shield issued by the Government and recently renewed until February in cases like this. “Why don’t the judges apply it? We always find interpretations that say that it should not be applied, here there is not even non-payment of debt and the norm is supposed to guarantee the right to decent housing. You cannot throw a woman of 87 years without alternative, it is outrageous & rdquor ;, denounces the PAH.