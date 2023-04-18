paid 2.2 million dollars for these Michael Jordan Air shoes

Michael Jordan defeated Michael Jordan. Some shoes worn by the basketball legend dethroned others of his as the most expensive in sports-related history, paying 2.2 million dollars at a Sotheby’s auction.

The Air Jordan 13 Bred, which he wore during Game Two of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, was sold to an unknown bidder. Although Sotheby’s expected up to $4 million for them, which were also autographed by the figure, they had to “settle” for $2.2 million.

Those Finals meant the last in Jordan’s career, giving him his sixth ring. Everything can be seen in the famous Netflix documentary series, The Last Dance.

The previous record for sports memorabilia was held by another pair of Her Majesty’s, An original Nike Air Ship worn during his rookie year in the NBA, 1984. These were auctioned for $1.4 million in 2021.

Some Nike Air Yeezy 1 by Kanye West (the artist today known as Ye) reached the figure of 1.8 million dollars in 2021. They were the most expensive of any style, until now.

These Air Jordan 13 Bred (Bred is the union of the words Black and Red) have a predominantly black color with red details. Michael Jordan’s signature is located on the upper toe box on each shoe.

Jordan, who scored 37 points when he wore them, as Chicago defeated the Utah Jazz 93-88, gave the sneakers to a ball boy, autographing them.

Other details of the Air Jordan 13 Bred include Jordan’s last name at the base of the laces, as well as the Jumpman symbol on the tongues.

The owner of the most famous number 23 in history is still a kind of King Midas among collectors. It’s not just his sneakers that break sales records, but his jerseys as well: one used in Game 1 of the 1998 Finals sold for $10.1 million.

The story of how Michael Jordan came to Nike is in theaters today, with the movie Air, directed by and starring Ben Affleck.