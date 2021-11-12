This Thursday Carmen Salinas placeholder image went into a coma after a brain stroke, due this spill the actress had to be intubated and is in the intensive care area. Unfortunately, it is the second famous that this 2021 is in such a state that he needs an artificial respirator to stay alive, like Vicente Fernández.

According to relatives of Carmen, the condition of the actress is so serious that she needs to be on a respirator to keep her lungs working. For its part, Fernandez He was operated on in early August, after experiencing an accident at the ranch. Due to the seriousness of what happened, Don Vicente was intubated.

A fan It is a machine that gives respiratory support to patients when they are unable to do it on their own or have difficulty doing so, according to the US National Library of Medicine. This process is called mechanical or assisted ventilation; it may be required during surgery, illness, or complications of a medical condition.

Other ways the ventilator is known are breathing machine or respirator.

Carmen Salinas is serious

Carmen Salinas is in a coma and supported by a respirator after suffering a stroke, reported her family from the hospital where she is hospitalized. The stroke started Wednesday night.

Carmen Salinas’ nephew and granddaughter dated to the morning “Today” the medical report in which they indicated that the actress has a natural coma, due to the stroke she suffered.

The family also confirmed that the actress has assisted ventilation, while her organs continue to function normally. The doctors detailed to them that the prognosis is delicate.

Vicente Fernàndez out of the hospital

The “Charro de Huentitán” continues under strict medical surveillance and always with the closeness and care of his relatives, who are the ones who have kept the press abreast of the medical reports. At that time “Don Chente” had to undergo cervical surgery.

Since then Vicente Fernández remains hospitalized in the intensive care area. However, on the afternoon of last Tuesday, October 26, he left this area of ​​the hospital, thanks to an improvement in his health, so he continues to recover satisfactorily, under the care of his children and wife, Doña Cuquita.

