11/05/2021

On at 22:47 CET

Daniel Hidalgo

Palma de Mallorca airport has been forced to close its air traffic from 8:20 pm due to the presence of foot passengers on one of its two runways. A flight Casablanca – Turkey of the Royal Air Maroc company has made an emergency landing at the indisposition of a passenger with diabetes.

You wait on arrival at #Palma and possible detours. Traffic bound for that airport stopped for security. Apparently a flight has landed and there could be passengers from that flight wandering the runways and taxiways. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/U07VBHMwzO – 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) November 5, 2021

Once the landing is authorized, taking advantage of the moment in which the patient was transferred, between 15 and 20 people have taken the opportunity to escape the plane and start running on the runways at Palma airport.

The Civil Guard is combing the area to locate these people and is investigating the details of the case, without emphasizing that it is an operation planned to enter Spain irregularly. It is expected that when the strategic landing and take-off areas of Son Sant Joan are available, the airport will reopen.

According to Diario de Mallorca, the newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, passengers who are waiting in other planes landed at Palma airport have seen people running down the runways. “We are calm and resigned”, said Rafa Bernat, a passenger on a flight from Iberia bound for Madrid, which should take off at 8:25 p.m., just at the moment when air traffic has been closed. The commander has also informed them that people on a flight from Royal Air Maroc They have taken to the track, they have hidden and now Civil Guard agents are looking for them.

Some aircraft have already been diverted to alternative airports, like that of Menorca or Ibiza.

Information from Eurocontrol advising of regulations for runway and taxiways blocked for safety in Palma. Delays, waits and detours to alternative airports. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/wtW9OAhCBc – 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) November 5, 2021

(There will be enlargement)