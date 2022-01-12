01/12/2022 at 23:42 CET

Roger Payró

Mallorca and Espanyol will meet this Saturday at Son Moix (4pm) in the round of 16 of the Cup in what will be the 31st meeting between the two in Balearic territory. Stepping on the island is not something that historically the blue and white entity is good at, which has only achieved four wins. There are 19 defeats and seven draws, something that could be worth it to achieve a pass in extra time or penalties. Because in the end that is the goal, as Sergi Gómez remarked today: “We are very motivated, we go with everything & rdquor ;.

The Catalan central, in statements to the club, assured that the team is “looking forward to this final that we have ahead against a good rival and leave the match against Elche & rdquor; behind. And it is that the setback suffered against the franjiverdes in the league has clouded a start of 2022 in which there was hope after finishing 2021 in style by prevailing in Mestalla (1-2).

However, Vicente Moreno’s team now changes chips and activates the ‘Cup mode’. The The KO tournament is a competition that has traditionally brought joy to Espanyol, singing the alirón up to four times (1929, 1949, 2000 and 2006). “We know internally what the Copa del Rey means and the importance it has for our club, we are really looking forward to winning this game & rdquor ;, said Sergi Gómez.

The center-back is one of the few of the current squad that He did not live on February 1-2, 2021 in the Second Division, when Moreno’s team prevailed on the day that Massanassa’s team returned to the fiefdom of his former team. He did live 1-0 in the League this season, in August, in which he was also sent off in the discount. “The team is motivated and eager to do great things. We are going to go all out and make our people enjoy & rdquor ;, he indicated.

The Barcelona defender had a few words about communion with player number ’12’. “We are lucky to be able to rejoin our fans, it is showing it not only at home but also in every trip we make, where they travel with us. It is something very positive and that we have to value and take great care of “.

December and January is a time especially full of meetings between the League and the Cup. “There have been many games in a row. We always want to give our best version even though there have been moments where perhaps things have not turned out, but both I and the entire squad are motivated to break stone and keep growing & rdquor ;, he concluded.