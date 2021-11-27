11/27/2021

On 11/28/2021 at 00:07 CET

Palmeiras, with their pragmatic and rácano football, deactivated all the creative arguments of the super Flamengo and added their second consecutive Libertadores, the third in their history (they also won in 1999). He won (2-1), with a final goal from Deyverson in extra time, before a Mengao, who at hour H, did not measure up. The former Getafe and Alavés striker, who had only stepped onto the pitch in the 90th minute, became the unlikely hero of the Paulistas.

PAL

FLA

Palmeiras

Weverton, Maykeb (Gabriel Menino, 105), Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez (Felipe Melo, 112 ‘), Zé Rafael (Danilo Barbosa, 81’), Danilo (Patrick de Paula, 69 ‘), Scarpa, Raphael Veiga (Deyverson , 90 ‘), Dudú (Wesley, 76’) and Rony.

Flamengo

Diego Alves, Isla (Mateuzinho, 78 ‘), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luis (René, 31’), Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira (Pedro, 110 ‘), De Arrascaeta (Vitinho, 110’), Everton Ribeiro ( Michael, 62 ‘), Bruno Henrique (Kenedy, 90’) and Gabigol.

Referee

Nestor Pitana (Argentina). TA: Piquerez (66 ‘), Gustavo Gomez (73’), coach Abel Ferreira (93 ‘) / Rodrigo Caio (64’), De Arrascaeta (77 ‘).

Goals

1-0, Raphael Veiga, min 6; 1-1, Gabigol, min 72; 2-1, Deyverson, min 94.

Incidents

Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo.

Coach Abel Ferreira, who adds his second Libertadores, was the great winner of the final in a signature victory that was forged on his Mourinhista slate. The Portuguese, upon arriving at the Centenario stadium, asked his players to be more “loyal & rdquor; than ever to his style of play. And in a collective act of faith, absolutely commendable, Palmeiras prevailed being more Palmeiras than ever, with a game of containment raised through a very solid system.

The group from São Paulo tore the pre-established script. He came out brave and purposeful. And he turned the final upside down, executing a studied action to perfection. Gustavo Gomez gave a deep pass, Mayke won the backs of Bruno henrique, who had come down to do the cover, and served back so that Raphael veiga put the 1-0 (min. 6) with a precise shot. It was a kind of direct and effective soccer: one chance, one goal, with three footballers playing on the first touch.

El Verdao put on his work overalls and, blown away by the goal, dedicated himself to the work of containment before a disoriented and little biting Flamengo. The party had been placed where Abel ferreira had dreamed: advantage on the scoreboard, defensive withdrawal with his team dedicated to the cause, dominance in the battle of the medullary and direct attacks trying to explore the backs of David Luiz.

The Flamengo, slow, predictable, static and apathetic, was not found in all the first half. His control of the ball (he had 65%) was sterile. Of course, the rubronegros have plenty of quality in the last third and From Arrascaeta, when it was activated by Bruno Henrique, almost tied (min. 42). Too little, for a team with so many resources.

REACTION OF THE ‘FLA’

The Cariocas shook off their drowsiness. With the batteries in, those of Renato Portaluppi increased the revolutions and Gabigol He had two very clear options at the start of the second half.

Palmeiras did not shrink from the Flamboyant bombardment and its very clear options generated from set pieces… and went about his business. Rony could sentence in two cons.

The Flamengo was in a quagmire. Portaluppi called on Michael, his amulet player, to set the game on fire with his lashes.

And when the game entered its key moment, it appeared, of course, Gabigol, until then an adjuvant. De Arrascaeta assisted him and on 9 del Mengao, the competition’s gunner shot Weverton from the short angle (1-1, min 72).

Palmeiras shrunk dangerously and Flamengo, encouraged by his crooked, went for the second, which did not arrive … the extension would dictate sentence

DEYVERSON’S MIRACLE GOAL

Raphael Veiga, Verdao’s compass, couldn’t hold on any longer and, in the 90th minute, Deyverson entered. And the former Getafe and Alavés, practically in the first ball he touched, scored the goal of his life.

Andreas pereira failed an easy control incomprehensibly, being the last player of the Mengao... and the charismatic forward, very rogue, took advantage of the gift to shoot Diego alves.

Verdao, much more complete, managed overtime well and sealed their second consecutive title. Thus, as happened in the last edition, with a goal from the then unknown Breno Lopes, Palmeiras won with another goal from a hero by chance.