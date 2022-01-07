01/07/2022 at 23:14 CET

Without Pep Guardiola nor seven footballers, all absent due to Covid-19, but the same Manchester City. The celestial ones forgot the outbreak that they detected in the first team, which left them without a coach or several troops, thrown mainly by a brilliant Cole Palmer. The young youth squad was the best player in a City that left no choice in the FA Cup to the modest Swindon Town, that he settled for a goal to cheer up his parish in the final stretch.

SWI

MCI

Swindon town

Ward; Odimayo (Critchlow-Noble, M.71), Conroy, Hunt; Kesler, Gladwin (Williams, M.71), Reed, Lyden, Iandolo; Simpson (Parsons, M.83), McKirdy.

Manchester City

Steffen; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké (Mbete, M.86), Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan (Lavia, M.83), De Bruyne (McAtee, M.67); Palmer (Kayky, M.86), Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus.

Goals

0-1 M.14 Bernardo Silva; 0-2 M.28 Gabriel Jesus; 0-3 M.59 Gündogan; 1-3 M.78 McKirdy; 1-4 M.82 Palmer.

Referee

Darren England. TA: Rodri (M.64), Walker (M.79).

In the absence of Manchester City confirming which are the players affected by the pandemic, important names such as Ederson, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Sterling, Grealish, Foden or Stones. Some with the virus, others with physical problems. Something that did not stop Rodolfo Borrell and Carlos Vicens, substitutes for Pep and Lillo, present a gala eleven. Cole palmer It was the only product of the academy present in the starting eleven, although what a youth squad.

If the 19-year-old midfielder was already identified as the next great hope of the ‘sky blue’ quarry, Palmer confirmed it with a magnificent performance. Starting from the extreme right, his favorite area, he warned of his intentions in the first action of the part. Set off to your marker Iandolo of a jog with change of rhythm, and from the baseline he gave the first goal to Bernardo silva to push her.

The Swindon little could do before the seriousness of the City. Even when he tried to play, he ended up paying for it: the second goal came after a goalkeeper error Ward when trying to get the ball played. He picked it up De Bruyne, which launched Gabriel Jesus so that it crossed at pleasure. There would be time for Bernardo silva failed two more times before the break, and for the sentence to arrive after the break.

Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty, but Gündogan marked the third of direct free kick, in what was the prelude of the moment of the night for the local public. At a loss of Rodri and Cancelo, Swindon found a gap to counterattack at will. In a stampede, the local McKirdy sent the ball between the legs of Steffen. The goal of honor, which was celebrated with impetus in Swindon.

Before the end there was time for palmer’s last trick. The goal of the night in the form of a chupinazo from the vertex of the area that was caressed by the local goalkeeper and the squad of his goal before ending in the net. Guardiola, from his home, could only admire the performance of a talent who has come to stay. City go to the fourth round of the FA Cup.