10/25/2021

On at 20:38 CEST

The first edition of the 2021 Woman-SPORT Awards, in the great gala of women in sport, could not be better represented in terms of Communication what in River dove.

The Communication Award distinguishes the recognition of people, institutions, initiatives or organizations that have allowed and encouraged the dissemination of women’s sport and this sports journalist from Televisión Española (TVE) is one of the pioneers that best represents the qualitative leap and great current projection of female journalism.

This award will be given to one of the journalists who paved the way for women in high-level sports journalism, together with Mari Carmen Left, Mercedes Mila, Maria Antonia Martinez, Elena Sánchez Caballero, Olga viza, Mari Cruz Esteban or Maria Escario, among other illustrious journalists from before, now and forever.

UP TO FIFTEEN OLYMPIC GAMES

River dove is the sports commentator with more Olympic Games broadcast behind him, nothing more and nothing less than fifteen: nine Summer Games from Seoul 1988 to Tokyo 2020 and six Winter Games from Lillehammer 1994 to Sochi 2014.

THE ‘VOICE’ OF THE GAMES

Without a doubt, from Paris 2024 the Olympic Games will no longer be the same without ‘the voice’ of both the opening and closing, together with another illustrious colleague of his from TVE What Amat Carceller, after what River dove confirm that He will officially retire from public television in April 2023 when he turns 63.

To the retransmission of these JJ.OO., are also added four Mediterranean Games from Latakia 1987 to Tarragona 2018, in addition to the coverage since 1986 of various World and European in the specialty of its sports disciplines: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, figure skating on ice and equestrian.

GOLD MEDAL OF THE ROYAL ORDER OF SPORTS MERIT

The Madrid journalist has also held various positions in the Sports Directorate of TVE, from Chief Editor (2009) to Director of Sports Programs (2009-2013), currently being the Coordinator of Sponsorships and Sports Federations since August 2014. In 2015 she received the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit and that same year he published his autobiographical book ‘Tangled in memory’, which you have recently joined ‘More than Olympic’.

Del Río: “It’s an honor”

Paloma del Río, an emblem of journalism, was very flattered by a well-deserved award that recognizes the work of an enormous professional who has covered 15 Olympic Games (nine in summer and six in winter) in her 35-year career. Oriol Nolis (director of TRVE in Catalonia) and Óscar Voltas (general director of Iberian Press Magazines) presented him with the award.

“It is an honor to share this award with all of you. Here many people today are putting face and body on me. Now I am reaping the fruit of many years of work to spread minority and female sport. I keep knocking on doors so that they have their site and your voice. It cannot be that we do not treat the athletes as they deserve, “he claimed..

“Sometimes I think they don’t talk about me (when I receive so many compliments). I do it with all the affection, with all the dedication and with all the means that I have at my disposal. And I keep knocking on all the doors so that they listen to me . Many girls have done the race for me and that is a pride. And it also goes to all the sports journalists, we want to be there, “added Paloma del Río.