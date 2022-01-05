“Nobody is going to get rich with the sex tape of celebrities” says one of the characters of Pam and Tommy, the Hulu show that will soon tell how the couple’s sex tape was stolen and sold without their consent. The trailer is the second we’ve seen and is more inclined to show how it affected both of them when the footage was released and their efforts to prevent it from spreading.

The Serie Pam and Tommy is directed by Craig Gillespie and is inspired by the true story of when a sex tape of actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James) with Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) leaked online. This happened after it was stolen from the couple’s home by a former employee, who on the show will be played by Seth Rogen. The program is one of the most anticipated of the year since the first images with the protagonists transformed into their characters were revealed.

This is what executive producer Robert Siegel had to say about the show:

I hope everyone sees it. I am very proud of him. It’s fun, but it also makes you think, which has always been my favorite effect art has. Whether some people just take it for a wacky 90s crime story or if it opens up the debate on issues of privacy and celebrity and online commerce, it’s great. I just want people to see it and really enjoy it.

As the producer mentions, the show is clearly concerned with addressing all of those issues. The video is considered one of the first sex scandals that, unfortunately, have only become more frequent with the digital age. Both actors and actresses have gone through the leak of private material. Fortunately, we are increasingly aware, and this has been translated into laws, to protect the privacy of others.

Pam and Tommy is Stan’s second collaboration with Gillespie. The director is best remembered for his film I, Tonya – 96%. In that film, Margot Robbie played an Olympic figure skater who was involved in an alleged plot to sabotage, through a physical attack, her competition. Her performance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, Sebastian plays the leading lady’s troubled boyfriend in that film.

In real life, the couple sued an online sales company for distributing the material and later reached a settlement that only made it easy for them to sell copies of the video. Beyond this episode, the marriage between the two was turbulent. Anderson sued Lee for domestic violence and the musician was sentenced to six months in prison. They divorced after approximately three years of marriage.

The Serie Pam and Tommy It will consist of eight episodes. In the United States it will be an exclusive Hulu title while in Latin America it will arrive through Star Plus from February 2, although it is unknown if all the episodes will be released at the same time or will be weekly premieres.

