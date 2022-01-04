Panasonic has not missed the fantastic showcase provided by CES in Las Vegas to put the cards on the table by introducing the Panasonic LZ2000, its flagship for OLED TVs from 2022.

The new generation of the Panasonic LZ2000 bases its image quality on panels Master OLED Pro how good it has been, placing the emphasis more on the processing of the images than on the organic performance of the panel.

The HCX Pro AI processor improves its performance using a series of ambient light sensors to better adjust the image and uses artificial intelligence to optimize a sound that, once again, sees its performance improved.

The most interesting section is taken by the functions related to gaming and communication between the television and the gaming device, implementing improvements in frame synchronization, HDR and in general in the true integration of HDMI 2.1 standard.

Panasonic bets on OLED and refines its algorithms to improve quality

Panasonic’s presentation does not reveal the LZ2000 as a breakthrough model in terms of components, since the Japanese brand has not opted for QD-OLED panels as Sony has done and stays with conventional OLED panels.

Of course, these panels come under the name Master OLED Pro that show their quality, as we could see in our analysis of the OLED JZ2000.

The new model will be available in the usual 55 “and 65″, incorporating a new size of 77 ” what Panasonic calls Master OLED Pro – Cinema Size for the user experience it offers.

With such a solid foundation as Master OLED Pro panels are, Panasonic bets everything on the processing of algorithms to improve image quality increasing the brightness level compared to last year’s model.

In this task the ambient light sensors play a leading role since the HCX Pro AI processor uses them to capture ambient light values ​​and adjust white balance at all times and enhance the precision of HDR content.

The new algorithms have also improved the detection of content in real time by means of the Panasonic Auto AI mode which was already present in the previous model, automatically adjusting the color profile and TV settings based on the content being displayed.

Better surround sound controlled by artificial intelligence

We know from our own experience that televisions from the Panasonic Z2000 range are the ones that offer the best sound experience thanks to the Panasonic 360 ° Soundscape technology that enhances the virtues of Dolby Atmos.

The Panasonic LZ2000 maintains speaker setup integrated upward and lateral projection, but incorporates some improvements by replacing the front ones with a array of loudspeakers arranged in a row lengthwise behind the front speaker grille.

This matrix gives more control to artificial intelligence to vary the balance of the sound making it much more directional, to the point of offering different sound profiles that allow, for example, to increase the volume of dialogue for one person while the rest do not perceive these changes, among other functions.

Enhanced GSync, more HDR in games and full HDMI 2.1

Panasonic has redoubled efforts to catch up in a gaming arena that is gaining more and more weight when choosing a television. The Japanese brand has not been satisfied with implementing new functions, but has also made them more accessible and easy to use by integrating them into a new menu called Game Control Board.

From this panel the user can control the TV settings in Game mode, becoming one of the most outstanding software improvements in the game. My Home Screen 7.0 operating system that goes up in version with this new release.

New features for games also include the function SPD Auto Game Mode It automatically detects an HDMI 2.1 compliant NVIDIA graphics like RTX 3000 series and syncs input lag and refresh rate to deliver perfect gaming performance.

Too take care of HDR in games consolidating the support of the HDMI 2.1 standard with the control of tone mapping in HDR, so that the user can leave the management to the console or PC, have the TV take control of the HDR or apply a dynamic mode that corrects in time real tone mapping delivered by the device.