With shortcuts to Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, and many other Google Play apps, and compatible with voice assistants.

Panasonic expands its 2021 TV range with the introduction of two new LED series. The JX700 and JX600 series models are equipped with a wide range of streaming content, applications and services, complementing the renowned picture quality of Panasonic televisions. The company has combined advanced features with great versatility in these models.

JX700 Series with Android TV

It is an interesting option to enjoy thousands of applications without limits. With the Panasonic JX700 series televisions, entertainment lovers will have access to hundreds of thousands of movies and series thanks to the possibilities offered by Android TV. Users will be able to download applications or games through Google Play, which gives access to the main entertainment and content platforms such as Disney +, Netflix, HBO, Movistar, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

Google Assistant is available on the remote control for voice control of the TV. There are thousands of options available like switching between apps or opening games on the TV. You can also enjoy other more advanced possibilities such as managing tasks, organizing the calendar or controlling smart home devices quickly and easily.

Users can connect their phone, tablet or laptop to the new JX700 to send or share movies, shows, applications or games on the TV thanks to the built-in Chromecast.

Regarding the image, the JX700 series includes a 4K Ultra HD LED panel that is compatible with various HDR (High Dynamic Range) formats such as HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG. In this way, fantastic depth and realism of HDR sources can be guaranteed.

For sound processing, Panasonic has introduced Dolby Atmos in these models, a technology that offers immersive experiences and puts viewers in the center of the action. In addition, thanks to its four HDMI inputs, users will be able to connect different external sources to further enhance their TV experience.

Panasonic’s JX700 series TVs have a sleek, frameless design, allowing for comfortable viewing of content on the screen. The models in this series will be available in silver and metallic black, with different sizes: 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches.

Panasonic JX600 Series – Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

The new models in the JX600 series offer 4K Ultra HD resolution and are packed with very cool features. For example, users will have access to a multitude of content thanks to streaming applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or Twitch. The JX600 series works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so the TV can be controlled with any compatible device.

Gamers will be able to enjoy Game Mode, which improves screen settings to suit the intensity of the game. With this mode, a perfect synergy is created between the TV and the player, reducing latency so that the action is seen on the screen at the same time that the player presses the buttons on the controller.

With HDR support and integrated Dolby Atmos audio processing, this new series offers exceptional picture and sound quality. The televisions are compatible with HDR standards such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, allowing more vivid colors to be displayed, as well as higher contrast and brightness levels when playing HDR content. This allows the color and brightness information to change dynamically for a fascinating image.

On the other hand, and thanks to DolbyAtmos, it is also possible to enjoy a sound experience with the best clarity that brings realism to movies, shows, music, sports and video games.

The JX600 series TVs are available with a dark titanium finish. In relation to sizes, these models can be found in 65, 58, 55, 50 and 43 inches.

