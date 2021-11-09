11/09/2021 at 4:50 PM CET

Magazine ‘Panenka‘dedicates its November issue to the figure of Diego Armando Maradona, on the first anniversary of his death, with a surprise that has to do with the calligraphy of the Argentine genius.

From the thousands of dedications and signatures that Maradona wrote in his own hand throughout his life, and with the help of a typographer, ‘Panenka’ has created a special typeface, baptized as ‘The Letter of God’, “with the hand with which he inspired a nation and with which he also wrote thousands of dedications on T-shirts, postcards or balls “, explains the publication, born in the summer of 2011 and that this November reaches its number 112.

“This creative license wants to honor Diego on the first anniversary of his death. That is why ‘La Letra de Dios’ is present throughout # Panenka112 “, adds the magazine, which has been publishing part of its contents in SPORT for three weeks, specifically on Saturdays, in the SPORT Dossier by Panenka section.

Available for download

The Typography inspired by Maradona’s handwriting can be downloaded for free from the official website of ‘Panenka’.

“Our creative process was as follows: if Panenka is’ The football that is read ‘, it would be wonderful if this edition was precisely written by’ the hand of God,” explained from LOLA Mullen Lowe, the advertising and communication agency that has collaborated with Panenka on this initiative.

“We began to analyze the shirts with dedications from Diego, to extract letter by letter until completing the alphabet and creating the typography ‘The Letter of God’. The rest was to digitize it and layout the magazine with the new typeface, something that Panenka had never done, “they point out.