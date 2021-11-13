After two tachycardia victories but much merit, with overtime and anguish against two good teams from the East, Hornets and Heat, Things got very raw for the Lakers in the visit of the Timberwolves. Yes, one of the worst teams of the moment came to Staples, with six defeats in a row and a 3-7 that is now 4-7 after this beating (83-107). But, more than that, beyond the rival, It seemed that luck took what he had lent to the Angelenos in the previous games. If to win the Heat with the rotation in the box all the stars had to align themselves, to sign a hecatomb like this had to hit a vortex of pure chaos. A disaster, a fright. The cosmic horror.

The Lakers (7-6 now) are still without LeBron James (he has already lost seven games) and are still without rotation (Horton-Tucker does not finish coming back, Reaves has fallen, there is no news from Nunn, Ariza has for a while …). Beyond the problems that this entails to play and to connect some routines of changes with meaning and depth, there is the issue of the bill that can happen to a veteran team to play so short and with so much demand (I insist: dramas, endings on the wire, extensions …). It’s hard to know if there was any of that on this horrible night, but tomorrow another weak team from the West, the Spurs, arrives at the Staples, where the Thunder and Wolves have already won. And in the morning session. Glups.

We are going to describe the horror and I hope this is not read by children. It is unpleasant, but it must be told. As if it were a 2K game and the player who managed the Lakers had been absent for a few minutes. Worse: as if your cat has been fiddling with the remote control left on the couch. As if the Monstars of Space Jam had taken away their abilities and empty shells of what should be NBA players (some, big stars) wander around the track. It was all that and much worse: the Lakers forgot how to play basketball in the second half. The first was very little, but on the part of both teams. The Angelenos were winning (49-44) and could have won for more, after turning an initial 4-11 into a 26-15 that made it clear how weak the rival was when it was squeezed a little. And they had a 47-40 near the break that they did not extend because they missed a couple of good shots and Carmelo Anthony had the idea of ​​slapping Okogie in the face when he threw the typical triple from his field that went nowhere on the horn (flagrant and three free throws). But things, without an iota of beauty, more or less marched for a team forced to add to the minimum.

Then came the third quarter. Oh, the third quarter: partial of 12-40 and 61-84 that reached a 61-91 and a +33 afterwards. In 17 minutes of real play he went from 47-40 to 61-91: partial of 14-51. In favor of, I insist, some Wolves that came from six consecutive defeats. The Lakers opened that third set with two ridiculous losses by Russell Westbrook and after a basket by Anthony Davis they were more than seven minutes without scoring in play, just a couple of free throws from the power forward. So up to a triple by Avery Bradley that left the team’s shooting table in the third quarter, at that time, at 2/16. TOhe final was a 4/21 by 15/24 of a rival who played at pleasure (in triples, 1/13 by 7/13). 0-13, 2-16, 4-30… Partial scandal in a stretch that reached moments of absolute blush for the Lakers. A very low moment. Greetings from the sewers.

The Lakers forgot to defend. And they linked pointless attacks with many missed shots. Each attempt at heroism (Carmelo, Monk…) was worse than the previous one until the thing ended on a damn night. Without much more explanation for such horrendous vision: Anthony Davis, touched in the hand that was annoyed against the Hornets, finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds. And he did everything he could, the best without great achievements in the decent first half. Russell Westbrook drew a resounding suspense in one of those games where, without LeBron, he would have to make a difference: inconsequential when the team played well, gibberish when you had to try to react. Few shots (7/11) and a 20 + 5 + 3 that says less than his -32 on the court, a figure closer to the sensations (and 5 losses for those 3 assists). Carmelo Anthony, who has played so well so far, stayed at 1/12 trying non-stop to get the basket to change the dynamics when the game went down the drain. Monk finished this time in 7 points with 1/7 in triples, Bradley in 5 and 2/6 and Bazemore did not score because several games ago it seems that he has irretrievably forgotten how to do it.

It was awful, as bad as it may sound. The Wolves, very soft and ready to sink as soon as they stood up to them, went downhill as soon as they warmed up a bit on the outside. They only had to take advantage of the constant gifts of a rival who did not close the rebound, did not take care of the ball and did not shoot well from nowhere. The holy trinity of bad basketball. It was as simple as it sounds, so much so that the winners seemed the most surprised by what was happening. Thus, downhill, the talent of players does appear who do not stand out for their rebellion when they are badly given: 29 + 7 from Towns and 22 + 5 + 7 from Russell with a 9/17 triples between the two. Anthony Edwards didn’t even have to shine (9 points). The rest were Beverley’s tidbits and Reid and McDaniels’s work, when he was still gone. The Wolves had a good time, and they hadn’t been able to say something like that in days. Enough for them. For the Lakers it was a night of shame, of embarrassment, of the purest disaster that one can imagine. The cosmic horror.

After two tachycardia victories but much merit, with overtime and anguish against two good teams from the East, Hornets and Heat, Things got very raw for the Lakers in the visit of the Timberwolves. Yes, one of the worst teams of the moment came to Staples, with six defeats in a row and a 3-7 that is now 4-7 after this beating (83-107). But, more than that, beyond the rival, It seemed that luck took what he had lent to the Angelenos in the previous games. If to win the Heat with the rotation in the box all the stars had to align themselves, to sign a hecatomb like this had to hit a vortex of pure chaos. A disaster, a fright. The cosmic horror.

The Lakers (7-6 now) are still without LeBron James (he has already lost seven games) and are still without rotation (Horton-Tucker does not finish coming back, Reaves has fallen, there is no news from Nunn, Ariza has for a while …). Beyond the problems that this entails to play and to connect some routines of changes with meaning and depth, there is the issue of the bill that can happen to a veteran team to play so short and with so much demand (I insist: dramas, endings on the wire, extensions …). It’s hard to know if there was any of that on this horrible night, but tomorrow another weak team from the West, the Spurs, arrives at the Staples, where the Thunder and Wolves have already won. And in the morning session. Glups.

We are going to describe the horror and I hope this is not read by children. It is unpleasant, but it must be told. As if it were a 2K game and the player who managed the Lakers had been absent for a few minutes. Worse: as if your cat has been fiddling with the remote control left on the couch. As if the Monstars of Space Jam had taken away their abilities and empty shells of what should be NBA players (some, big stars) wander around the track. It was all that and much worse: the Lakers forgot how to play basketball in the second half. The first was very little, but on the part of both teams. The Angelenos were winning (49-44) and could have won for more, after turning an initial 4-11 into a 26-15 that made it clear how weak the rival was when it was squeezed a little. And they had a 47-40 near the break that they did not extend because they missed a couple of good shots and Carmelo Anthony had the idea of ​​slapping Okogie in the face when he threw the typical triple from his field that went nowhere on the horn (flagrant and three free throws). But things, without an iota of beauty, more or less marched for a team forced to add to the minimum.

Then came the third quarter. Oh, the third quarter: partial of 12-40 and 61-84 that reached a 61-91 and a +33 afterwards. In 17 minutes of real play he went from 47-40 to 61-91: partial of 14-51. In favor of, I insist, some Wolves that came from six consecutive defeats. The Lakers opened that third set with two ridiculous losses by Russell Westbrook and after a basket by Anthony Davis they were more than seven minutes without scoring in play, just a couple of free throws from the power forward. So up to a triple by Avery Bradley that left the team’s shooting table in the third quarter, at that time, at 2/16. TOhe final was a 4/21 by 15/24 of a rival who played at pleasure (in triples, 1/13 by 7/13). 0-13, 2-16, 4-30… Partial scandal in a stretch that reached moments of absolute blush for the Lakers. A very low moment. Greetings from the sewers.

The Lakers forgot to defend. And they linked pointless attacks with many missed shots. Each attempt at heroism (Carmelo, Monk…) was worse than the previous one until the thing ended on a damn night. Without much more explanation for such horrendous vision: Anthony Davis, touched in the hand that was annoyed against the Hornets, finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds. And he did everything he could, the best without great achievements in the decent first half. Russell Westbrook drew a resounding suspense in one of those games where, without LeBron, he would have to make a difference: inconsequential when the team played well, gibberish when you had to try to react. Few shots (7/11) and a 20 + 5 + 3 that says less than his -32 on the court, a figure closer to the sensations (and 5 losses for those 3 assists). Carmelo Anthony, who has played so well so far, stayed at 1/12 trying non-stop to get the basket to change the dynamics when the game went down the drain. Monk finished this time in 7 points with 1/7 in triples, Bradley in 5 and 2/6 and Bazemore did not score because several games ago it seems that he has irretrievably forgotten how to do it.

It was awful, as bad as it may sound. The Wolves, very soft and ready to sink as soon as they stood up to them, went downhill as soon as they warmed up a bit on the outside. They only had to take advantage of the constant gifts of a rival who did not close the rebound, did not take care of the ball and did not shoot well from nowhere. The holy trinity of bad basketball. It was as simple as it sounds, so much so that the winners seemed the most surprised by what was happening. Thus, downhill, the talent of players does appear who do not stand out for their rebellion when they are badly given: 29 + 7 from Towns and 22 + 5 + 7 from Russell with a 9/17 triples between the two. Anthony Edwards didn’t even have to shine (9 points). The rest were Beverley’s tidbits and Reid and McDaniels’s work, when he was still gone. The Wolves had a good time, and they hadn’t been able to say something like that in days. Enough for them. For the Lakers it was a night of shame, of embarrassment, of the purest disaster that one can imagine. The cosmic horror.