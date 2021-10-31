Sebastian Papeschi

The Buenos Aires-born Sebastián Papeschi and the Cuban Pablo Vicente, who defeated the Mexican Héctor Zepeda and Javier Herrera from Catamarca on points in 10 rounds, respectively, were the winners of the main fights of the “Hot Boxing 2” evening, which took place this Friday, February 29. October at the “Vasco Núñez de Balboa” Convention Center of the Hotel El Panamá, in Panama City, in a performance by Sampson Boxing, Paco Presents, Best Box and Tello Box.

In the first stellar lawsuit, “La Promesa” Papeschi (73,141 kg) raised the prestige of his city, Luján, and Argentine boxing by leaving no doubt in his triumph in a unanimous ruling against the Tijuana-based “Baby” Zepeda (72,574).

Papeschi, current alternative national champion of the super middleweight, started the fight slowly against the Mexican’s dapper style, but as the development progressed, he intensified his work, distributed the punishment well (effective both below and above) and was about to knock out the opponent at the end of the seventh lap.

Zepeda (with a new record of 20-3, 6 KOs) then dedicated himself to holding on and came standing at the end only to hear the clear decision against him, which was 99-91 (for judges Soto and Alemán) and 98 -92 (for Arauz), strong numbers for the first (and auspicious) presentation of Papeschi (30 years old and 18-3-1 record, 6 KOs) abroad.

In the central set of the evening, the Cuban Pablo Vicente (58,740) began the fight against Herrera (58,626) in a devastating way, knocking down the Argentine twice in the initial round and solidly dominating the subsequent rounds, implying that the fight was going to go away. down a single street.

But in the fifth episode, a left-handed man from the Catamarca arrived full on Vicente’s right eye, who, very sore and injured in that area, began to box in reverse, appealing to his mobility, left-handed jab and combination of blows, weapons that were enough for him. to move towards a comfortable decision in front of a Herrera who went to the front but did not find weapons to reverse the process despite the fact that the Antillean boxed half a fight with one eye closed.

The judges awarded the work of the Cuban living in Panama as follows: 98-90 (for Cedeño and Arauz) and 99-89 (for Alemán).

Vicente (28 years old and 18-1, 15 KO record) thus obtained the Continental WBC title of the Americas in super feathers. Herrera lowered his record to 17-5-1, 8 KO).

