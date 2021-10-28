10/28/2021 at 6:12 AM CEST

. / Rio de Janeiro

Atlético Mineiro and Athletico Paranaense will define the title of the Copa do Brasil, which grants the first place for Brazilians to the Copa Libertadores, after eliminating Fortaleza and Flamengo, respectively, in the semifinals of the tournament. El Mineiro, current leader of the Brazilian Championship, advanced to the final of the Copa do Brasil by win this Wednesday by 1-2 in his visit to the Fortaleza, in the second leg, with goals from Spanish-Brazilian Diego Costa and Hulk, the latter from a penalty. Despite several failed attempts during the match, the Ceará club only managed to score at the end of the match, with a shot from Romarinho. The triumph of the ‘Galo’ was almost sung, after beat Fortaleza 4-0 last week in Belo Horizonte, during the first leg.

Paranaense, who is also a finalist in the Copa Sudamericana, qualified for the final on Wednesday after beat Flamengo 3-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio Janeiro and after having tied 2-2 in the first leg last week in Curitiba.

The big surprise in the semifinals was the elimination of Flamengo, who was the great favorite for the title and is a finalist for the Libertadores. The most popular club in Brazil was surprised by Paranaense in the middle of Maracana with two goals from Nikao, the first from a penalty and the second from a sudden counterattack. The elimination of the Rio de Janeiro club left Renato Gaucho, its coach, on the tightrope, who had been questioned by the disappointing results in the league and whose dismissal was demanded by the fans.

The Copa do Brasil, which faces the regional champions and runners-up from the country’s 27 states, as well as the highest ranked clubs, is the South American giant’s second most important tournament, after the Brazilian Championship, and its winner is automatically awarded a quota for the Libertadores.