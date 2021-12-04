12/04/2021 at 06:42 CET

. / Sao Paulo

The Athletico Paranaense, which two weeks ago was proclaimed champion of the South American Cup of 2021, defeated Cuiabá 1-0 this Friday and he distanced himself from the relegation zone, which now has five points with two days to go before the end of the Brazilian Championship.

In a direct duel for salvation, the attacker Pedro Rocha he scored the only goal of the match in minute 57, taking advantage of a bad rebound from the visiting goalkeeper. The Curitiba team dominated the ball more, had better opportunities and, when they got ahead, managed their advantage to the despair of a Cuiabá that ended with one less player after the expulsion of forward Clayson in the last minutes.

The victory leaves the team led by Alberto Valentim with 45 points in the standings and virtually saved, while Cuiabá, with 43, complicates their stay in the highest category of Brazilian football. Two teams have already confirmed their relegation to the Second Division, Chapecoense and Sport Recife, but there are still two more places to be defined, which are currently held by Gremio, with 39 points, and Bahía, with 40.

In other games this Friday, Atlético Goianiense won 0-1 in the field of bottom Chapecoense and Sport Recife drew 1-1 with a Flamengo already without title options.

The League trophy is in the hands of Atlético Mineiro, which this Thursday rallied from 0-2 against in five minutes of the second half and ended up defeating Bahía 2-3, at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador. The Belo Horizonte team thus added the second Brazilian Championship in its history fifty years after the first.