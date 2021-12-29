12/29/2021 at 21:06 CET

The Family Watch association has wondered how parents who have to work in person will reconcile if the back to school after the Christmas holidays due to the increase in infections by covid-19.

“Returning to school after the Christmas holidays is essential on many occasions since families do not have a mechanism that really makes it possible and ensure conciliation and telecommuting. This in cases where the way you work can be done remotely. But in many other cases, mothers and fathers have no choice but to return to their jobs, and therefore, in the hypothesis that children do not have school: what will they do with them? ” Family Watch in statements to EP.

For this family association, this pandemic has shown “enormous chaos” when it comes to “making decisions”, with “probe balloons of all kinds launched with measures and countermeasures that in one way or another have always ended up ‘exploding’ in the themselves: families “.

For this reason, from The Family Watch they ask “that families be questioned, in order to assess the impact that a measure of this type has in them. “In this way, as they point out,” depending on the concrete and specific cases, they can be helped so that they can take care of their children in the most appropriate way, without neglecting their work. ” .

For its part, from the Family Forum they insist on respecting the freedom of parents, as they already affirmed the week before Christmas, when some families decided not to take their children to school due to the increase in infections .

In any case, they underline that “there is a covid protocol in all classrooms” and that they are aware that “all educational centers are following it professionally.”