Fear is an emotion that invades us from the moment we find out that we are going to be parents. How can we keep this emotion from paralyzing us? Psychologist Alberto Soler will speak about this at the Educar is everything event. We speak with him so that he offers us an “aperitif” of what his presentation will be.

Alberto, your presentation at the event is entitled: ‘What role does fear play in the education of our children?’ Does fear limit us, make us worse parents?Not at all. Or, at least, it shouldn’t. Fear is an emotion that all people experience, and like other emotions, it plays an important role. In this case, it helps us mobilize resources in potentially dangerous situations. The problem is that there are times when we feel fear without justification, or fear paralyzes us to the point of preventing us from carrying out our day to day normally. An example: it was fear that in March 2020 made us stay home in the face of an unknown threat and against which we had no resources. Fear helped us survive. But maintaining that same level of fear and still not going out to the street today would not be justified. In that case fear would already be playing tricks on us.What are the main fears of parents?Parents have many fears related to the well-being of their family, and those fears often go hand in hand with the moment in which they are; fear of not achieving a pregnancy, fear of an abortion, that it may happen in childbirth, that our child will get sick, that he does not eat well, that he has some problem in his development, that he does not adapt to school, that he does not have friends, grades, not being able to fend for himself, not having a good family relationship, using drugs, sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancies, etc. Each stage involves different fears. And precisely those fears, as long as they do not paralyze us, help us to mobilize resources to be able to continue advancing. Imagine, for example, parents without fear of anything & mldr; they would likely do things that would put the physical or emotional well-being of the family at risk.

Fear is an emotion, therefore, we cannot help feeling it, but how can we overcome it, control it?We should think about overcoming or controlling fear when it is a problem, we cannot (nor should we want to) live without fear. But when we see that it limits us on a day-to-day basis, that it prevents us from carrying out our plans, that it causes us a lot of discomfort, that it is difficult to get it out of our heads & mldr; in those cases it may be a good idea to consult a professional. Because if we have reached that point it is because the resources we have have not been enough, and we need an expert person, such as a registered psychologist, to help us overcome it. If we approach it in time, the treatment in these cases is usually simple and brief; However, when that problem has been ingrained for years it is usually more difficult to tackle. How do our fears affect our children?For our children we are one of the main references; they continually observe us to decide how they cope with the world and, based on what they see, act. In the case of fears, it has been seen that they can be transmitted from parents to children in different ways; We could say that fears “are inherited & rdquor ;, but the genetic part would probably be less important in this case.

Take, for example, a parent with a phobia of dogs, who becomes visibly nervous every time he sees one, changes the sidewalk, avoids going to places where there may be dogs, etc. Your child will grow up observing this behavior and thinking that dogs are animals to avoid and to be very afraid of. So it is easy for him to develop a fear of dogs like his father. Well, so with everything & mldr; fear of diseases, animals, closed places, crowds, other people, needles & mldr; They see and act accordingly. This does not have to be a reason to feel guilty if we see that we are transmitting some of our fears to them, but rather a motivation to try to overcome it together. Sometimes, what we would not face on our own, we see how it affects them and from there we get enough motivation to get down to work and face our fears.And when it is our children who are afraid, how should we respond, act?It will depend on what type of fear we are talking about. When we talk about adaptive fears, which are part of children’s development (those that practically everyone feels at one time or another such as separation from parents, darkness, noise, school, etc.) the most important thing is to accompany and validate the emotion. None of “that’s nonsense & rdquor ;,” with how big you are & mldr; & rdquor ;, “but how can you be afraid of that & rdquor;, and similar answer. We will accompany you and give you permission to feel your emotions. Those fears tend to go away as they came most of the time, without doing anything very special on our part. But when we see that the fears do not disappear and begin to interfere in a significant way in the day-to-day life of the child or the family, it is usually advisable to seek professional help to prevent them from becoming encrusted. Working with these issues is part of the day-to-day life of psychologists.