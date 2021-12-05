A judge posted a bond of 1 million dollars for the parents of the adolescent Michigan Charged with killing four students at his school hours after police detained them after finding them hiding in a commercial building.

James and Jennifer Crumbley They pleaded not guilty to the four charges of involuntary manslaughter against him during a hearing conducted by Zoom.

The judge Julie Nicholson assigned a bond of 500 thousand dollars for each one and ordered other requirements such as the GPS monitoring, after agreeing with prosecutors that they represented a risk of leakage.

James and Jennifer Crumbley (AP)

The parents were found hiding in a building in Detroit early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, authorities said.

The Crumbleys were captured in a commercial building that housed artwork, the Detroit police chief said, James E. White, at a press conference.

Shannon Smith, a lawyer for the Crumbleys, said Friday that the couple had left town earlier in the week “for safety reasons” and that they would return to Oxford to face charges. But White rejected that this was his intention.

“This is not indicative of turning in, hiding in a warehouse,” the officer said.

White said the couple “received help to enter the building” and that a person who helped them could also face charges. He added that the parents appeared “distraught” when they were captured.

.

A prosecutor filed charges of involuntary manslaughter against the parents of Ethan crumbley and alleged that they did not intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and a chilling message – “Blood everywhere” – that was found on his son’s desk.

The Crumbleys committed “heinous” acts, from buy a gun on Black Friday and make it available to your child even resisting taking him out of school when they were summoned hours before the shooting, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

“I hope that parents and everyone have humanity and that they step in and stop a possible tragedy,” he added. “My conclusion is that there was absolute reason to believe that this individual was dangerous and disturbed.”

Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday and announced a reward of up to $ 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

In the shootout on Tuesday, four students were killed and others were injured at Oxford High School, about 50 miles north of Detroit.

.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, emerged from a school bathroom with a pistol that he shot at students in the hallway, investigators said. He is accused, as an adult, of murder, terrorism and other crimes.

Under Michigan law, a manslaughter charge can be brought against parents if authorities believe that someone contributed to a situation where there was a high probability of harm or death.

On USA, parents are rarely charged in school shootings involving their children, even when most minors have obtained weapons from the home of a parent or other relative, experts say.

The school authorities were concerned about the young man Crumbley Monday, the day before the shooting, when a teacher saw him using his cell phone to search for ammunition, prosecutor McDonald said.

The school contacted Jennifer crumbley, who later texted her son, “I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught,” according to the prosecutor.

.

On Tuesday, a teacher found a note on Ethan’s desk and took a photo of it. It was a picture of a gun pointed at the words: “Thoughts don’t stop. Help me,” McDonald said.

There was also a drawing of a bullet, he added, with the phrase “Blood everywhere” at the top.

Between the gun and the bullet was a person who appeared to have been shot twice and was bleeding. He also wrote the phrases “My life is useless” and “The world is dead,” according to the prosecutor.

McDonald stressed that the school quickly arranged a meeting with Ethan and his parents, who were told that You will be taken to therapy within 48 hours.

The prosecutor noted that the Crumbleys did not ask the young man about the weapon or search his backpack, and “resisted the idea of ​​their son leaving school at that time.” The teenager returned to class and later carried out the shooting.

“The notion that a father can read those words and also know that his son had access to a deadly weapon that they gave him is inconceivable, it is criminal,” said the prosecutor.

Jennifer Crumbley texted her son after the shooting that said “Ethan, don’t do it,” McDonald added.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE