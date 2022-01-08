

The parents of the alleged gunman at Oxford High School in Michigan are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down four students in a Michigan school shooting late last November, withdrew all money from the boy’s bank account before fleeing to hide in an abandoned building in Detroit.

The foregoing was part of the evidence on which a judge relied to deny this Friday a request for bail reduction to James and Jennifer Crumbley, accused of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the events of November 30 at Ofxord High School.

Oakland County prosecutors also insisted that the parents ignored for months the signs that the child was upset.

The Sig Sauer 9mm gun Ethan opened fire with indiscriminately against students and school personnel would have been bought by their parents; and the minor even boasted in an Instagram post about the alleged “Christmas gift.”

Prosecutor Karen McDonald also stated that the Crumbleys, who were staying at a hotel not far from a police station after the shooting, left one of their cars in the parking lot when they supposedly planned to turn themselves in to authorities.

However, the couple were arrested days later at a friend’s art studio in Detroit after a witness reported them.

At the time of being arrested, husbands carried $ 6,600 in cash, as well as 10 credit cards and four cell phones, McDonald said. Of that amount, $ 3,000 came from Ethan’s bank account, which they practically emptied and left as only 99 cents. The defendants allegedly planned to escape to Florida.

Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith, attorneys for the couple, requested a bail cut from $ 500,000 to $ 100,000 from $ 500,000.

The lawyers raised as part of the request that the Crumbleys that they were both willing to use tracking devices and that there was no possibility of their escape due to their strong ties to the community.

