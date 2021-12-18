12/18/2021 at 00:02 CET

.

The Paris FC-Lyon, corresponding to the first round of the French Cup, was suspended this Friday after the invasion of the field by visiting fans when the match referee, Jérémy Stinat, was about to whistle the start of the second half, with 1-1 on the scoreboard.

During the opening ceremony, the most violent Olympique Lyon fans threw flares at the Paris FC fans and at the security officers. However, despite the tension generated by these actions, the first half could be played at the Stade Charlety in Paris, in which they scored Gaetan laura for the local box and Moussa Dembélé for the visitor.

During halftime, the Lyon ultras fired flares at the Paris FC fans and even exploded two tear gas canisters. Then, the police tried to calm the spirits in the area where the incidents took place and could not prevent the aforementioned invasion of the field that caused the suspension of the meeting.

French football, since the end of the confinement caused by the coronavirus, has experienced different violent episodes caused by its fans. There are many examples: this season, Valentin rongier, Olympique de Marseilles, received a bottle in the Montpellier stadium; later, his partner Dimitry payet, received another bottle in the Nice field that caused the suspension of the crash.

The plague of violence has also reached Ligue 2, a competition in which during the clash between Le Havre and Toulouse, a local fan became entangled with one of their players. Until the end of November, up to ten games have been suspended due to an altercation carried out by fans.