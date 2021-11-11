. Paris Hilton Carter Reum

Paris Hilton will get married on her lucky day.

The socialite, who is also the daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fan favorite Kathy Hilton and the niece of show veteran Kyle Richards, will marry her longtime love, Carter Reum, in Bel- Air estate this Thursday, November 11, according to Page Six. Paris chose the November 11 date because she believes 11-11 is “lucky,” her mother told Daily Blast Live.

In August 2021, Paris told the evening’s host, Jimmy Fallon that her nuptials will be a “three-day affair,” which will feature her in 10 dresses.

“I love changes of clothes,” he said.

The 40-year-old future wife, who has gotten engaged three times before, filmed her wedding planning for the Peacock series “Paris in Love,” adding, “I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming, and my end. happy fairy tale ”.

Here’s what you need to know about the Paris & Carter wedding.

Decor will feature pink accents and there will be a pink bridal drink

Ahead of the three-day event, Page Six shared a look at the outdoor décor at the Hilton property, which includes a pre-made dance floor and pink and white flower arrangements shaped like the bride and groom’s initials.

Kathy Hilton told Daily Blast Live that she created a special pink cotton candy-covered drink for the celebration, which will be served in glasses that the RHOBH student designed herself.

“We are preparing a special drink, Moët Rosé Impérial Champagne,” said Kathy. “And I wanted to have a little pink. Paris has to have a little pink at her wedding ”.

Kathy also revealed that she was also planning to sew something special on her daughter’s wedding dress.

“Do you know how you are supposed to have something old?” Kathy said. “I am going to sew something on her wedding dress that will be a great surprise … it will be very special.”

Speaking of the dress, Paris’ close friend Tina Chen Craig recently slipped in that the bride will actually be sporting 11 wedding looks as a nod to her lucky 11-11 date, by city and country. While the designer of Paris’s main wedding dress has not been confirmed, Page Six teased that Paris will likely walk down the aisle in a Valentino gown like her sister Nicki did when she married James Rothschild in 2015.

As for dance music, Paris has made it clear that she will not be working on her own wedding. In May 2021, the famous DJ told People: “I think for my wedding I will be so stressed that there will probably be other people playing.” Many of my friends called me and said, “I want to be your wedding DJ.” So I have a full list of people who want to do it. So I think I’ll take the night off that night and be the girlfriend. “

Page Six noted that the second night of the multi-day event will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, and there will be a gala on Saturday night.

Famous guests attending the wedding

In addition to her DJ friends, the Paris wedding guest list will include some famous faces. According to TMZ, Paris confirmed that her old friend Kim Kardashian got an invitation to the wedding.

Page Six reported that Paris’s sister, Nicki, will be the matron of honor at the wedding, while the groom’s sister, Halle, and Paris’s sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, will also accompany her at the ceremony. Paris’s cousins, Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, and Kim Richard’s daughter, Whitney Davis, will also be bridesmaids, the outlet noted.

And it would be a surprise if most, if not all, of the cast members of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” weren’t at the wedding. In addition to Paris’s mother and Aunt Kyle, Bravo’s ladies Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Lisa Rinna were at her bachelorette party last month, as was family friend Kris Jenner.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Woman in Texas throws her hot soup to cashier in Mexican restaurant [VIDEO]