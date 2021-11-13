Paris Hilton wears a beautiful and luxurious wedding dress for her wedding | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that wedding Paris Hilton will last three days and will wear 10 different dresses, however, the religious ceremony was of a princess managing to be without a doubt and for obvious reasons the center of attention.

Finally the socialite Paris Hilton arrived at the altar after having gone through six failed engagements and as expected, she spared no expense, because apparently the party will last three days and in addition to being extremely luxurious, it will use 10 dresses in all to impress her now husband Carter Reum.

That’s right, at 40 years of age he made his dream of reaching the altar come true and despite the fact that everything was totally confidential, it is known that the guests could not talk about the party, since the couple wanted everything to be perfect.

Previously we announced that the Paris wedding had last minute changes, since the influencer decided that the religious ceremony would take place in the family farm that was owned by her grandfather.

In it, she wore an exclusive Oscar de la Renta dress where the petals of daisies were seen, accompanied by diamond earrings and a huge ring.

My forever begins today … “, he wrote in the description of the photograph.

The first photograph of her dressed as a bride was taken by the well-known photographer Jose Villa, who took the photographs of the famous heiress’s wedding and looked totally in love, like a princess.

Although the dress has not yet been fully admired, it is known that it is the first of the 10 that she will wear in the 3 days of the wedding celebration and details of her honeymoon are unknown at the moment.

The ceremony takes place after Paris and Carter completed 1 year of dating that was totally public for the fans of the beloved couple.

It should be noted that her long-awaited celebration in which she and her fiancé will say ‘yes’ has an intention behind it: the launch of her reality show Paris in Love, which will be broadcast through the US channel Peacock.

In fact, in recent weeks, the actress has released on her YouTube channel and social networks some teasers and scenes of her relationship with Carter and the moments of wedding planning, such as her dress fitting, bachelorette party, preparations with her family, engagement announcements with her fiancé, among others.

On the other hand, the history of Paris and Carter goes back more than a decade ago, as they both met 15 years ago, however at the 2019 Thanksgiving dinner they met again and began a relationship.