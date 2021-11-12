!Paris hilton is already a married woman! The 40-year-old businesswoman took a look at the bridal look she wore to her big day with Carter Reum. The couple said ‘yes, I agree’ at the mansion that belonged to her grandfather, Barron Hilton, in Bel-Air. Through her social networks, Paris shared her first photograph as a bride, wearing a spectacular Oscar de la Renta dress with a strapless neckline, with an overdress of embroidered floral motifs with a high neck. This is said to be the first of 10 dresses that Paris will wear for the celebrations of their marriage union. In keeping with tradition, Paris wore a tulle veil and as for her hairstyle, she chose to wear a semirecogio with the occasional strand of loose hair and subtle makeup.

The billionaire sported a delicate French manicure, and completed her outfit with diamond earrings that matched her amazing engagement ring. Alongside the image, Paris wrote: “My forever begins today … ✨💍 11/11 💝 # JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum.”

According to the latest reports, the bridesmaids who accompanied Paris Hilton down the aisle were Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris’s brother, Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard’s daughter, Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. They all wore pink Alice + Olivia designs.

© GrosbyGroupParis Hilton got married in her grandfather’s mansion

To celebrate in style, Paris arranged the gardens of the mansion with a large marquee set up by the pool, a dance floor, as well as hundreds of red and white roses that formed the initials of the bride and groom.

Among his guests, of course, his parents, Kathy and Richard, as well as his brothers Nicky, Barron and Conrad, as well as close friends such as Bebe Rexha and Kyle Richards, among others, stood out. Singer Paula Abdul, star stylist Rachel Zoe and actress Ashley Benson were also in attendance for the big day in Paris, who got engaged to Carter Reum last February, right on her 40th birthday.

The marriage, which took place on Thursday, November 11, is followed by other celebrations such as a carnival party on the Santa Monica Pier, which will take place this Friday, while on Saturday, the guests and the newlyweds they will enjoy a gala dance.

According to the Page Six reports, this Saturday, November 13, Simon Huck, one of the best-known publicists in the entertainment world, is also getting married; close to the Kardashians, among other celebrities, so that some of the guests of Paris could be in conflict when being required in both celebrations.

We will have to wait for the new chapters of the documentary Paris in Love (Peacock) to see all the details of each of the different parties with which the socialite and her husband sealed their love forever. Days before the wedding, Paris confessed to Jimmy Fallon that her greatest wish was for her followers to be part of that day, in a certain way. “I want the fans to see that I found my prince charming and my happy ending in my fairy tale.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.