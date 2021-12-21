It is no secret to anyone that Paris Hilton comes from one of the most important families in the hotel world, which is why she was not only born in a golden cradle, but has also shown good and well-refined taste.

Proof of this was her wedding with businessman Carter Reum, as they were married on November 11 at her grandfather’s mansion, in a ceremony that was considered the event of the century.

And the 41-year-old model, actress and singer shared every detail of their spectacular union, from the dress, the menu, the guests and even the beautiful honeymoon on the beach.

However, the blonde has always been characterized by her good and extravagant taste, and her most recent Christmas gifts prove that she is a true goddess of refined consumption.

Hilton Christmas

The socialite has always shared that the holidays have always been one of her favorite times of the year, which is why she released not just one but three gift lists.

Glassware, caviar and many more things are going to be enjoyed by Paris and the Hilton family in the coming dates, which have not confirmed where they are going to spend them.

Personal luxury

Among the pieces that he has shared on his website, there are several handbags from large luxury brands: one of them is a Louis Vuitton travel bag with an approximate cost of 1,200 dollars, as well as a clutch in the shape of covered ice cream. entirely of Judith Leiber crystals for just under a thousand dollars.

Crystal lovers, the actress also wants a $ 2,100 Gucci watch, with gold stars, as well as a $ 1,100 Oscar de la Renta multi-colored crystal necklace that reaffirmed her love of gemstones.

The second list includes Dior glasses with stars for $ 600, an Imperial caviar for $ 100, Swarovski crystal earrings for $ 70, and one of the most peculiar presents: a ring-shaped pool inflatable, with everything. and diamond, $ 20.

Pet friendly

The 41-year-old model did not forget her beautiful dogs, so she also asked for them where she stands out:

A beaded bowl for over $ 100, a bone-shaped toy with the Louis Vuitton monogram for $ 25, as well as some feathery sweaters from the Christian Cowan / Maxbone collaboration, which are available in blue and pastel pink. , and they have a cost of more than 100 dollars.

He has also ordered a pink leather necklace for them, with Valentino studs, worth approximately $ 350.

Home appliances

Within the lists, he has also shown his passion for cooking, which is why he wants a blender from Dolce & Gabbana, Smeg brand, with a value exceeding $ 800 in price.

