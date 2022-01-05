01/05/2022

Today the route and the stages of a Paris Nice 2022 “for all tastes” that includes a time trial and two mountain stages, one of them ending at Col de Turini, will mark the 80th edition to be held between March 6 and 13.

The “Carrera del Sol” that was presented today offers options for sprinters, escape adventurers, chrono specialists, although the route will be demanding and, especially for climbers, who will have terrain to solve the test in their favor.

The next two stages call for sprinters, although the third ending in Dun Le Palestel has ground in its second half for the brave who decide to attack.

The turn clock will have a route of 13.4 km, short, but with an explosive finish with 700 meters at 8.6 percent and ramps of 14 reaching the Montluçon finish line.

The next day important day with the fifth stage with 188 km between Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert and Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut. They expect 5 ports and 3,350 meters of unevenness. Three ports of 1st, Croix de Chaubouret (9.8 km at 6.6%), Saint-Romain-de-Lerps (6.5 km at 7.3) and Col de la Mure (7.6 km at 8 ,3).

The test will head to the Mediterranean with the sixth stage between Courthézon and Aubagne, at the gates of Marseille. With an additional 2,900 meters of elevation gain and the difficult crossing of the Espigoulier pass before the final descent, the peloton will have a lot to warm up before a traditionally tough weekend.

On Saturday, March 12, Paris Nice gains height with the goal at Col de Turini (14.9 km of ascent at 7.3%), where in 2.019 there were two Colombians were the protagonists, Daniel Martinez for stage and Egan bernal for the general. It will be a key day.

On Sunday the 13th we will meet again with the Paseo de los Ingleses in Nice, with a route that has 5 ports, including the usual Col d’Èze, with an unprecedented section, shorter but also steeper, which will increase the percentage of ascent from 6.1% to 7.6.

ALL STAGES OF PARIS NICE 2022

6th of March: Mantes-la-Ville- Mantes-la-Ville (159.8 kilometers)

7 of March: Auffargis- Orleans (159 kilometers)

March 8: Vierzon- Dun-le-Palestel (190.8 kilometers)

March 9: Domérat – Montluçon (CRI, 13.4 kilometers)

March 10th: St-Just-Saint-Rambert- St-Sauveur-de-Montagut (188.8 kilometers)

March 11th: Courthézon – Aubagne (213.6 kilometers)

March 12: Nice – Col de Turini – La Bollène-Vésubie (155.4 kilometers)

March 13: Nice – Nice (115.6 kilometers)