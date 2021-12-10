12/09/2021 at 7:47 PM CET

Achraf hakimi It is one of the sensations of the current squad of the Paris Saint-Germain. The Moroccan full-back, who arrived during the last transfer market, has adapted perfectly to his new team and it has quickly become a linchpin in his position. However, the former Real Madrid player still believes he has room for improvement, as does the Parisian team: “Little by little, the team will improve and better results will come.“.

His adaptation in Paris

So stated Hakimi in an interview that the defender gave to the club’s own official media. Among other things, the Moroccan also commented on his adaptation to the new team, where he has already been four months: “I feel good. I’m happy to be here and to be able to enjoy this team and the city and, to be honest, I can’t wait to continue working to do great things here. “

Paris Saint-Germain, a team still under construction

Another aspect that the former player discussed, among others of Real Madrid and Borussia de Dortmund, was related to the team and the Paris Saint-Germain squad, which not finished carbureting yet: “We know that there are a lot of new players we have to adapt to. There have been many international breaks and therefore periods without playing together. It will come little by little. We must be patient”.

“We come here with a lot of desire, a lot of desire to grow together, to do great things and I think we are on the right track. We work well together. I have won Champions previously. The key is mutual help and above all work, if you want to go far in the Champions League. It takes character, unity. I believe that the key is to have a very, very united team“.

Your personal performance in France

Hakimi is one of the players of the Parisian squad that more minutes has accumulated with the shirt of the French. The Moroccan values ​​this fact as pride: “I did not know that I was going to play so much. But I knew I was joining a club that had made a great effort to come, so I have to give everything for this team. Mauricio Pochettino He is also the one who made me come here, the one who believed in me, that’s why he also trusts me a lot. It is normal to want to return it to him in the field. I started quite well, but I think I can do even better, “he concluded.