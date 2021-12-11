12/10/2021 at 7:48 PM CET

Gianluigi Donnarumma was one of the signings of Paris Saint-Germain of the past transfer market last summer. The Italian goalkeeper arrived with a great accreditation, since was named as the best player of Euro 2020 that his team, Italy, won. However, that did not help the Italian to take full ownership of the French team and has been alternating positions with Keylor Navas.

The goalkeeper position from Donnarumma’s eyes

After almost four months since joining, Donnarumma has given an interview for the official media of the Parisian club where, among other things, he has spoken about the position in which he plays, that of goalkeeper: “I have always liked the job of a goalkeeper. When you like your job, you have to give it your all. I am fascinated and proud to have chosen the position of goalkeeper. When I was a child I started in goalkeeping and I have remained in that position ever since. “

His experience harvested in his early career

About his early career, the Italian reviewed: “I started very young, at 16, at AC Milan. Before I lacked experience. Today I know what I am doing and I know what to do. We learn from our mistakes. I have accumulated a lot of experience, I have played many games so I am ready and I give a hand to my teammates because when I was young they were the ones who approached me. Now I too have experience and it’s up to me to help them & rdquor ;.

His adaptation in Paris

Regarding his adaptation in Paris and at the club, Paris Saint-Germain, the goalkeeper was happy: “I’m very happy because the fans also made me feel very welcome. I thank you very much. I will always do my best for this shirt because this shirt is beautiful and deserves a lot of respect. I thank you on behalf of the group for everything you do in each game, “he said.

The qualities of Donnarumma, according to Donnarumma

Finally, regarding his qualities as a goalkeeper, Donnarumma stated: “One of my great qualities has always been not feel the pressure. From the beginning I have handled the pressure very well and that is one of my strengths. I always try to stay calm in difficult times. I try to reassure the team and give them confidence. It is essential to play at the highest level. Even when the ball is far away, the goalkeeper must always be attentive, “he concluded.