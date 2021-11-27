11/26/2021 at 20:11 CET

The Paris Saint-Germain by Mauricio Pochettino is not finishing curdling. Despite the fact that often the results are good – something that on the other hand is completely normal considering the individual talent of the squad – It seems that the Argentine has not yet been able to find the key for his team to play well and dominate the games. Symptoms of this were the two highly demanding games that the Parisians have had this season: both against Manchester City.

In both, a Manchester City far superior to PSG (despite the fact that in the first of the two meetings the Parisians took the victory). Especially notorious was the case of the match on Wednesday, November 24, in which the English beat PSG by 2 goals to 1, showing an overwhelming dominance. The defeat also meant for the French that suffer their first defeat in the current Champions League So what lose the first position of Group A of the maximum European competition.

In the present Champions League there has also been a negative record that leaves in a bad place Pochettino, as this was the first time in the history of Paris Saint-Germain that the French team failed to win any of the three away games in Europe (1-1 against Bruges, 2-1 against Manchester City and 2-2 against RB Leipzig), something that had not happened since the arrival of the “era Qatar Sports Investment”, the current owners of the Parisian team from Qatar .

In addition, after the fifth day of the European Cup, the Argentine coach has the worst ratio of a Paris Saint-Germain coach with 10 games played at least. The former coach of Espanyol and Tottenham among others he has barely managed to win in 36.36% of the matches (4 wins in 11 games), far behind the 53.33% of Luis Fernandes or 64% of Tuchel, who tops the list.

Undoubtedly, some worrying numbers for the Argentine coach and his team that they are called a, not only to be one of the favorites to lift the ‘orejona’ but also to win in all the competitions in which they are. It will be necessary to see how much credit the Argentine coach will have left, but without a doubt Manchester United will be aware of the situation and rebound too Zinedine Zidane, who would presumably be the favorite to fill Mauricio Pochettino’s position, in the event that the former Espanyol coach put an end to his time as PSG coach.