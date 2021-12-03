12/03/2021 at 20:04 CET

Mauricio Pochettino granted this Friday, December 3, the typical press conference prior to the weekend’s game, in which his team -the Paris Saint-Germain– will face al Lens, game that can be followed in director from the SPORT website. In this press conference a curious event occurred when the Argentine got up in the middle of the press conference after several awkward questions.

About the questions that bothered Pochettino, will find issues related to lack of hierarchy, the Mbappé gestures and especially with the next transfer market in January, to which he limited himself to answering that “it’s not time to talk“None of this pleased the Argentine, who ended up taking the course of the appearance with irony.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach was also asked about the bad dynamics of his team, especially in front of goal. Pochettino Faced with this question, he was pragmatic: “It’s a matter of time. We have also been unlucky. Leo Messi has an incredible talent, special. He has always scored goals and I am convinced that he will score them, “he analyzed.

In relation to the question that was put to him about the lack of hierarchy in the team, rotations in goal and leadership in attackIt was when the press conference reached its peak, in terms of tension. The question offended Pochettino, who replied: “What are they doing there if they know so much about soccer? Why don’t you get on this side?“, he replied visibly tense.

Finally, with respect to the last of the questions that led to the situation, the one referring to the gestures of Mbappe, Pochettino He replied: “I haven’t seen so many gestures. We talked at halftime that that was not the position to play in. He understood that in that position he could better develop his role. When things don’t turn out, a bit of frustration can arise“, he finished.